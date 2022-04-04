Bottle-feeding babies: Fed is best



Last week, the media roused pandemonium among mothers in Kenya. The Press was awash with news that the Ministry of Health planned to effect a ban on feeding bottles, teats and cups with spouts from May 28.

The public, mothers and fathers included, took to social media to express their disbelief and disgust in the government. The general feeling among the populace is that the government is completely out of touch with the reality on the ground; that policy makers appear to live in a glass bubble, adopting policies whose impact they have not thought through.

Thankfully the Ministry of Health came out to set the record straight, clarifying that the said items are not being banned but rather, being regulated as spelt out in the ‘Breast Milk Supplements Regulation and Control Act 2012’. The said regulation entails labelling of the bottles with ‘Warning’ stickers, detailing the dangers of using the bottles. For now, we collectively hold our breath as we await May 28 to see how the ministry will implement these guidelines.

The country has a fair history of bungled-up regulations. We lived through the creation and implementation of Covid-19 regulations. Though clearly enshrined in the Public Health Act, giving the minister the power to create them, the implementation went awry when the enforcement was done by the police. The images of police roughing up helpless women at the Ferry stop in Likoni for breaching curfew, through no fault of their own, will forever remain etched in our minds.

As it stands right now, all the baby formula sold in Kenya is imported. Some of the feeding bottles in the market are manufactured by pharmaceutical companies, with stringent regulations. A lot of research has gone into this work. We are all cognizant of the important aspect of sanitation in preparation of infant food. This is the reason the industry has continually supported the use of feeding bottles by development of sterilisers to ensure safety.

It therefore begs to question, who do these stringent laws plan to serve? We know that women constitute the majority of the workforce in Kenya, most especially in the cottage and the informal sector. These are the some people who bear the task of bearing children and raising them. You would think that the regulations in place should be geared towards supporting safe infant feeding options that are also convenient!

Truth be told, if feeding bottles weren’t serving such a basic need in child care, why would the market for them exist? Anyone touting the use of cup and spoon to give breastmilk to an infant has never fed one! Half of the milk will end up on the bib or clothes. Half of an extremely precious commodity that the mother who had to produce it cannot afford to see wasted.

Our support for breastfeeding must be supported by policies that actually make sense. Take my friend Tabitha for instance, a busy practising lawyer determined to exclusively breastfeed her daughter for the first six months. She tried everything on earth to produce enough milk to no avail! She narrated how one evening after an hour of dedicated expressing, she only managed a measly 50mls of the precious liquid. She set it aside, to button her blouse, and she accidentally knocked the bottle over.

As she watched the precious milk drip from the table to the carpet on the floor, her tears began to flow. Before she knew it, she was choking up in huge sobs. Sobs of frustration at having to balance work and parenting, the lack of adequate sleep and now, the loss of the little milk she has strived so hard to produce. As a breastfeeding mother at the time, I completely understood her pain.

There is no way mums like Tabitha can watch the baby spit up the milk after such gruelling mental torture to produce it in the first place. The bottle is where they will find refuge. These are the mums who stay up late at night, to scrub these bottles themselves and sterilise them. They wake up in the morning to measure out the milk and store it ready for use, save for the warming. They are alert to the need for sterility to keep the baby safe.

I would have expected the government to support breastfeeding by ensuring that every baby born is growing up with access to clean water, proper waste disposal and means to clean the bottles properly. Products such as the steriliser tablets for cleaning the bottles should be freely dispensed at the child welfare clinics to support breastfeeding.

Further, we need current scientific research to inform some of the claims made by key government officials regarding the alternative feeding products. These include the so-called dangers of silicon teats, yet the same silicon is widely used in medical supplies such as catheters. Factual and current information is critical in decision making. We must acknowledge that mothers now have access to information, a challenge that may have resulted in poor outcomes in the past century.

You cannot claim to support breastfeeding by turning an already herculean task into an impossible one!