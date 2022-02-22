Babies at risk as hospitals run out of rotavirus vaccine

By  Elizabeth Ojina

What you need to know:

  • The rotavirus causes diarrhoea and other intestinal complications. It is very contagious and is the most common cause of diarrhoea in infants and young children worldwide.
  • Some of the symptoms of the rotavirus include severe diarrhoea, vomiting, fever, stomach pain and dehydration. 

Ms Alice Nafula, a mother of two, is a distressed woman. For the past three weeks, she has been moving from one hospital to another in search of a rotavirus jab for her baby.

