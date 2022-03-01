At five years, Baby Zuri still can’t open her palms

rare diseases, joyce ndung'u, baby zuri, turner's syndrome
Ms Joyce Ndung’u, Zuri’s mother.
Photo credit: DENNIS ONSONGO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

By  Pauline Ongaji

What you need to know:

  • According to Zuri's mother Joyce Ndung’u, the baby has had delayed milestones since birth.
  • She was born with a weak muscle tone, was not able to breastfeed and was mainly on blended food for the better part of her early life.

While children her age are out and about being children, Zuri, 5, is battling a condition that has stunted her growth.

Editor's picks

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.