Are our women safe anymore?

pregnacy,reproductive health, maternal morbidity
A mother should not have to give up her life to create one
Photo credit: SHUTTERSTOCK

By  Nelly Bosire

obstetric/gynaecologist

What you need to know:

  • We need to put in place monitoring indices for the morbidities that mothers suffer from after delivery. It is the only way we can begin to pay attention to the impact of maternal morbidity.
  • Chronic pain, urinary incontinence, stool incontinence, difficulties in walking and the psychological trauma are in no way insignificant.

Last week we celebrated International Women’s Day with a horribly bitter taste in our mouths. Just a day before the big day, we witnessed a woman get assaulted by a mob of boda boda riders in Nairobi. 

