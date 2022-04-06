An avocado a week keeps your heart doctor away

Scientists have found that weekly consumption of just one avocado is able to cut down the risk of contracting heart disease by a fifth.

The new study conducted by Harvard-based researchers investigated over 110,000 healthy American participants aged between 30 and 75 years.

The medics compared medical records of the male and female individuals at the end of the survey with responses gathered regarding their dietary habits within a period of every two to four years.

To come up with findings, the researchers adjusted for variables including underlying health conditions like age, smoking status, and alcohol consumption.

Individuals who overfed such as women and men who consumed 3,500 and over 4,200 calories respectively as well as participants who underfed women (500 calories) and men (800 calories) were excluded from the study.

This is because being too thin or too fat was likely to increase the strain on the heart, according to the experts.

The findings published in the American Heart Association journal illustrated that participants who consumed one avocado once in a week were 16 per cent less likely to contract any kind of coronary heart disease in comparison to those who seldom or never eat the fruit.

Those who consumed avocado regularly were 21 per cent less likely to contract heart complications when their arteries become congested, which is the main causative factor for heart attacks and strokes.

The scientists attributed daily swapping of egg, bacon, yoghurt, cheese, margarine and butter servings for the fruit to a 16 to 22 per cent decrease in the risk of heart disease.