Almost killed by the magic bullet

sick child, penicillin, antibiotics
A sick child
Photo credit: SHUTTERSTOCK

By  Nelly Bosire

obstetric/gynaecologist

What you need to know:

  • Antibiotics are life-saving, there is no doubt about it. We cannot live without them.
  • However, like all other medicines, they too can cause life-threatening allergic reactions and other adverse effects. We must treat them with the respect they deserve!


Ninety four years ago, Dr Alexander Fleming made a life-saving discovery in penicillin. He is the reason the world population now stands at seven billion! Despite the magical discovery, he wasn’t taken seriously until 10 years later, when he had given up and moved on. Today, we enjoy his gift of life without fully appreciating the wonder of it. 
Imani’s mother always joked that her daughter had the immunity of a horse! 

Editor's picks

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.