Africa’s first-ever case of Huntington’s Disease was discovered in Nairobi

By  Leon Lidigu

Health Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Records show that a Mr Karanja, a Kenyan man aged between 40 to 45, was admitted to Mathari Mental Hospital, Nairobi on August 8, 1935.
  • Those who examined him highlighted that he ate heartily and demanded money from everyone.

Dr Mendi J Muthinja, 36, is getting ready to immerse herself into the deep end of research, and the thought of it seems to make her come alive.
 
Her interest in rare diseases was piqued by her love for human genetics and a close family member who was diagnosed with Huntington’s Disease (HD).

