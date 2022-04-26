Abuse of young mothers in labour wards a global concern - WHO

High maltreatment of adolescents in health facilities by health care workers in labour wards has led to childbirth complications, high morbidity and mortality around the world, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has revealed.

A study released recently titled “How Women Are Treated During Facility-Based Childbirth’ discloses that the issue remains a persistent global health problem.

The study, which spotlights how young women and their newborn babies are treated during childbirth and offers a path to improved facility-based care, was also published in the BMJ Global Health.

It suggests that when young women are mistreated in the said facilities, they are less likely to access facility-based care before, during and after birth.

This, the study states, can have grave consequences for the health and well-being of women and their babies and can even put their lives at risk.

Dr Özge Tunçalp, Medical Officer at WHO and the Human Reproductive Program (HRP) said that improving the experience of women throughout labour and childbirth is essential to help increase women’s trust in facility-based care as well as ensure access to quality postnatal care following birth.

“When they have trust that’s when they come to the hospital for the services but when you are abusing them and not attending to them, it becomes very difficult for them to trust health care workers,” says Dr Tuncalp.

The study done in Ghana, Guinea, Myanmar and Nigeria and still reflects in Kenya’s setup used descriptive analysis to assess experiences of mistreatment among adolescents (15–19 years) and young women (20–24 years) in health facilities. It included 862 participants 287 (15–19 years) and 575 (20–24 years).

From the findings, the most common mistreatment that was reported in 104 of the 287 in the 15 to 19 years was verbal abuse contributing to 36 per cent and 181 out of the 575, 20 to 24 years contributing to 32 per cent.

This means that out of ten adolescents that come to the facility to give birth, four of them are verbally abused.

Other forms of mistreatment in the study include high levels of poor communication, lack of supportive care, and lack of privacy

“Women who were verbally abused were less likely to report satisfaction with care and less likely to recommend the facility. There were similar reports among those who were physically abused, had long waiting time, did not mobilize and did not give consent for vaginal examinations,” says the findings of the survey.

Dr Tunçalp said when women and their babies receive respectful, quality, person-centered care, they are more likely to access contacts with health workers and are more likely to access potentially life-saving care at a health facility.

He adds: “Now that we have this evidence we will take more steps towards reducing mistreatment worldwide.”

In recognition of this gap, the study presents evidence from a WHO multi-country study on the positive impact of labour companions and satisfaction women have when giving birth at any given health care facility.

The analysis on labour companionship showed women without a companion were more likely to report physical abuse, non-consented medical procedures and poor communication compared with women with a labour companion.

In contrast, when women had a companion of choice, they experienced lower levels of some forms of mistreatment - although this was dependent on the setting.

“Action is needed to ensure maternity health services are responsive to the unique needs of adolescent mothers.”