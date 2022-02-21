5G and smart ambulances: The future of emergency healthcare

riyadh expo, smart ambulance, medical emergeny, saudi arabia
A smart ambulance at the Riyadh Expo in Saudi Arabia on February 3.
Photo credit: FAUSTINE NGILA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

By  Faustine Ngila

4IR Journalist

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • A 5G connected ambulance provides an innovative new way to connect patients, ambulance workers, hospital equipment and remote medical experts in real time.
  • The doctor at the hospital is therefore able to perform an emergency surgical procedure remotely through an immersive combination of 5G-enabled technology.


The fuzz and buzz of two drones that hover around a smart ambulance draws everyone on the aisles of the exhibition floor to attention. 

Editor's picks

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.