Mask technology with higher protection

Scientists have now proven the use of a new mask technology is safer compared to legacy methods of manufacturing face masks.

In what they called a ‘tripellent technology’, researchers say the new masks made of cotton have three layers which offer advanced protection against airborne diseases.

The technology was approved by researchers from Freie Universität Berlin and ITA RWTH Aachen which specialise in virology and textiles.

They say the new self-disinfecting technology permanently destroys any variant of Covid-19 when applied to textiles or surfaces.

Led by Professor Uwe Rösler of Free University of Berlin, the researchers say that the textiles in the newly discovered masks can thus continuously inactivate the exhaled viruses and can make handling of the masks even safer overall.

"Such textiles could also help to reduce hygienic issues in other general and medical areas, even beyond Covid-19,” he said.

“The Livinguard Pro and Ultra masks offer an additional one and two layers respectively of industry standard melt blown filtration media for more efficient filtration and protection.”

He said the technologies combine to protect both the wearer from inhaling the virus, as well as those around them from exhaling the virus.

According to the research, the mask only need to be washed once a week, as it continuously destroys microbes that would normally have posed an infection risk.

Livinguard, the manufacturer, said one mask is good for 210 uses and is far safer for the wearer and comes devoid of any harmful metals like titanium, silver or zinc based antimicrobial masks and poses only a 0.5 per cent waste burden on the environment compared to single use masks.

Dr Shivani Swamy, the Vice President of sales in Middle East and Africa at Livinguard told Healthy Nation that when a virus comes into contact with the fabric, its capsid (protein envelope) is destroyed and the virus essentially explodes, rendering it harmless.

"The fabric continues working in this manner, without any chemicals leaching out of it, and remains unaffected for upto 30 washes,” she said.

She said the masks are washable and reusable for a period of six months and require less water and soap compared to regular cloth masks.

However, the new mask prices come with a high cost depending on the layers of filtration each mask offers.

There are three types of Livinguard masks being sold in Kenya. The first is the street mask, which has 2 layers of filtration, going for Sh1,900 per mask which can be worn 210 times.

The second type is the Pro-Mask which has three layers of filtration (95% filtration), going for Sh3,400.

The third one is Ultra Mask, which has 4 layers of filtration, which is primarily used by healthcare professionals.

Dr Demet Sulemanji, a critical care Consultant at AAR Hospital who worked in the ICU on a daily basis during the entire pandemic phase said the mask is more comfortable than the N95 mask.

“The more people embrace the technology, the more effectively we will eliminate various airborne viruses," Dr Sulemanji said.

Despite the current lift on mask wearing, he calls on the public to wear masks in high-risk environments.