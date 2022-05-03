Kenya’s youth deserve the right sexual and reproductive health information



The 2019 Population Census indicates that young people make up 75 per cent of our population. This same group is faced with considerable barriers to accessing sexual and reproductive health (SRH) information and care, putting them in a vulnerable position where they are unable to make informed choices.

For example, over the period after the lockdown was announced in 2020, access to SRH information and services was interrupted, as most healthcare facilities and youth centres were shut down in observance of the COVID-19 containment measures.

Lack of access to quality SRH care poses significant financial and social problems in society. The undesirable consequences include increased unintended pregnancies, increased rates of school dropouts, unemployment, increased levels of household stress, cost burden on healthcare, among other outcomes.

Against this background, there is a growing need to furnish the youth with proper SRH information and services. A 2019 report by Guttmacher Institute highlights that more than half (54 per cent) of sexually active young women in Kenya who do not want to be pregnant have an unmet need for modern contraception. Eighty-six percent of all unintended pregnancies in the country occur among this group.

While improved internet access and increased social media use have created avenues for the youth to seek information and guidance, most are unable to get credible SRH specialists and information online.

Additionally, with the social and religious set up of our societies, contraception use is a sensitive issue. Young people are not encouraged to discuss their options when it comes to such commodities, thus hindering dissemination of services and information.

It is, therefore, vital that we close the existing access gap. One way to do this is through collaboration and partnership. For example, a youth empowerment centre in Githurai collaborates with the Ministry of Health and County Health Officers to address emerging issues and offer solutions to young people in the area. The centre, which has been in operation for the last 11 years, is currently under the chairmanship of a young man aged 28, who leads a team of trained peer educators to engage youth in matters SRH.

Such collaboration extends to the Kahawa West Health Centre - a government facility – which ensures that every last Friday of the month, a healthcare provider offers consultation on SRH. This way, thousands of youths get access to the right information and services.

Besides partnerships at local level, there needs to be collaboration at organisational level. The collaboration between the Ministry of Health, Deutsche Stiftung Weltbevölkerung (DSW) and Bayer to launch the Life Yangu is a good example.

Life Yangu is a website on which Kenyans aged between 18 and 24 years can access SRH information easily. The platform has also mapped out health facilities near these young people from where they can access a safe environment to not only get information but youth-friendly services. So far, 106 public clinics have been earmarked for the first phase of the project.

With this platform, we are also playing our part in contributing to Kenya’s commitment to the International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD) Nairobi Summit, including to employ innovation and technology to ensure the youth attain the highest standards of health and that they have access to friendly quality reproductive health services and information by 2030.