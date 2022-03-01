Joy's stiff chest makes her voiceless

Joy Lwangu, who suffers from stiff person syndrome, at her home in Jericho Estate, Nairobi.
Photo credit: PAULINE ONGAJI | NATION MEDIA GROUP

By  Pauline Ongaji

What you need to know:

  • According to Dr Silvanus Wabwire, a consultant neurologist based at the Kenyatta National Hospital, stiff person syndrome is characterised by progressive stiffness and muscle spasms affecting the trunk and limb muscles. 
  • “The disease has an estimated prevalence of one to two cases per million, with an incidence of one case per million per year. No clear local data is available but local neurologists have a couple of patients.” 

Joy Lwangu suffers from stiff person syndrome (SPS), a rare neurological condition that causes muscle stiffness and spasms that can lead to breakage of bones, causing chronic debilitating pain. 

