‘Bipolar made me believe I was Kenya's Deputy President’

When Liz Kwinga came back to Kenya from her studies in Uganda in December 2014, she first visited her doctor at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH).

The then 22-year-old had idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura(ITP), a blood disorder characterized by an abnormal decrease in the number of platelets.

Her hospitalization led to the discovery that she had bipolar disorder.

Liz says that at the beginning of 2015, she noticed she had prolonged ecstasy and energy which reduced her sleeping time to less than two hours.

She started experiencing manic episodes.

"I became randomly talkative. I would talk about economics; the course I was pursuing at Makerere University. During these random conversations I would be loud and lost in my own world," she told Healthy Nation when we visited her at her Embakasi residence.

At this time, her mania led her to believe that she was a deputy president whose mission was to outshine former president Mwai Kibaki in his educational performance at the university.

"I was in the same faculty that the retired president studied. So here I was telling people how I would break his record of first class honours," she said.

In her thoughts, she was the ‘deputy president’ because she was very brilliant and the only competition to the former president.

"At school I was breaking his record, so the only possible reasoning was to be the deputy president because he was the only one I was comparing with and working to outshine," she added.

One morning, she called her aunt, and being the ‘deputy president’, she assigned her to chair a delegates' meeting that was to happen at Westlands.

In her imagination, her aunt was a chief executive officer. The call scared her aunt, who immediately called Liz's mother. Unknown to the aunt, her mother received a strange call from her daughter.

She told her mother that she was preparing for her graduation party which was to be held at Machakos.

Surprisingly she had informed other relatives who were in Makueni. Her friends from Uganda were also preparing to travel to Kenya for the ceremony.

“They actually believed her only for us to inform them that there was no graduation party," Ms Anne Ndaisi, her mother, says.

At first, Liz’s aunt thought the young woman was on drugs, while her mother was confused with all the stories her daughter was telling people close to her.

The family reached out to her friend Jane Muturi who accompanied them to Imara Daima, where Liz was staying.

"I had called her because there was some money she was to send me. However, it became strange when she told me to go to a local bank and ask for the money and say I was sent by the deputy president," Jane says.

When they got to Imara Daima, the house was very neat as Liz was waiting for some imaginary visitors.

She left her mother and Jane in the house and rushed to the supermarket to buy a few household items. Her mother would receive a call from supermarket staff.

“We rushed to the supermarket where they were restraining her. She had put many items on the trolleys and when asked to pay she said she would not pay as she was the deputy president," her mother recalls.

She was forced to KNH, where she spent a night before the family moved her to Avenue Hospital. She would spend 17 days after that; doctors diagnosed her with Bipolar 1.

"I am glad my family realized something was wrong at the beginning, that has really helped me to heal within two months. Since 2015 I have only had one relapse but I am well now," Liz says.

She has since been seeing the same psychiatrist and constantly using antidepressants.

But even with medication, she still experiences low episodes, especially when stressed.

Liz, who lost her job during the pandemic, has now learned to manage her high and low manic episodes through the years with support from her doctor, family and friends.

According to Dr Judy Kamau, a consultant psychiatrist in private practice, bipolar mood disorder affects mood regulation.

As the name suggests, it has two poles of mood variations. It is defined by periods of extreme emotional extremes: excessively elevated or irritable mood (mania/hypomania) alternating with periods of extreme emotional lows (depression).

Mania is a state of unrealistic sense of happiness, energy and power. The person may also be easily irritable.

"During this phase, the person may also engage in impulsive or high risk behaviour, such as engage in reckless sexual behaviour risk as well as excessive mindless spending sprees.

“The patient will also go through severe insomnia and very high self-esteem, will be more talkative than usual and may experience racing thoughts," the psychiatrist expounds.

According to Dr Kamau, one symptom does not warrant a diagnosis. One should have at least four of the symptoms that last for about a week to warrant a diagnosis of a manic episode.

To diagnose bipolar 2 mood disorder, a person must have at least one hypomanic episode and one depressive episode.

“Hypomania is less severe than mania. During hypomania, the person will experience increased physical and mental activity, might talk more than usual and is irritable.”

Brain chemical dysfunction has been linked to the presentation of bipolar disorder and environmental stressors that can trigger the emergence of the illness in vulnerable individuals.