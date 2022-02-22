Bacteria that causes diarrhoea sends experts back to drawing board

Shigella bacteria.
Photo credit: SHUTTERSTOCK
By  Leon Lidigu

Health Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Research is essential to informing vaccine development and implementation as well as other aspects of disease control. 
  • Reseachers point out that there is urgent need to revise treatment of the disease.

Scientists now say that they need to rework their approach to tacking Shigella bacteria, which causes an infection known as shigellosis that is characterised by fever, stomach cramps and diarrhoea.

