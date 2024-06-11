Health workers, the missing link in early clubfoot diagnosis

Every expectant woman is expected to have a booklet where all her health records and that of her baby are recorded.

The booklet is essential in monitoring the well-being of infants and mothers.

It has different sections where growth rate of the baby is monitored including weight and height.

Health workers are required to note down details of the child on the booklet whenever their mothers visit the hospital. However, there is one part on the booklet that is often left blank.

On page 17 of the booklet is a section on early identification of congenital abnormalities. It includes head size, whether abnormal (extra small, extra big or others which a medical officer should specify), mouth and gum, where a health worker should check on cleft lip and palate, and other deformities.

On the feet, a medical officer should check clubfoot, congenital hip dislocation, jointed fingers and toes, extra fingers and toes as well as other abnormalities in the limbs.

At the bottom of the page, there is a line which directs a medical officer to list any abnormal findings.

"Assessment to be done within 48 hours after childbirth. To be repeated after six weeks," reads part of the booklet.

It continues: "take your child to the health facility every month until he/she is five years old."

However, most health workers do not check on the physical appearance of infants after birth and often leave the page blank, according to Florence Omoro, a physiotherapist at Homa Bay County Teaching and Referral Hospital. She says this leads to complications when a child grows up.

Most children affected by this oversight are those who suffer from clubfoot."The children referred to me often have the page where physical anomalies on their booklets should be written left blank," Ms Omoro says.

A section of mothers with children suffering from clubfoot confirmed this.

Mildred Odoyo gave birth nine months ago. Her baby, Tracy Apiyo, was born with clubfoot.

Clubfoot is a condition where the foot appears twisted and can even look as if it's upside down.

It can be corrected when detected early and if not corrected, a child grows up with feet that are not in the normal position, making it hard for them to put on shoes or walk properly.

After delivery, Mildred’s details and that of her child, including weight and height, were recorded on the booklet.

But the health worker who attended to the new mother failed to record anomalies on the child’s feet, she says.

“I only realised that the child had clubfoot when she was six weeks old. A nurse at the maternal and child health unit noticed the abnormality and advised me to seek medical assistance.”

The child was put on a treatment programme, where her feet are being covered with braces to make them straight.

However, most children are often introduced to treatment programmers when it is late. Winnie Adhimabo has a three year old daughter who was born with clubfoot. She noticed the deformity a few weeks after giving birth and had intentions of correcting it.

But a few months into the programme, she suspended taking her child to hospital as she could not see any changes.

“My husband convinced me that the treatment was not working. Instead of the feet being straight, they kept on bending and we had to stop taking the baby for correction,” she says.

Ms Omoro says failure to record deformities after birth is one of the major gaps in addressing certain conditions like clubfoot. “The oversight by medical officers during childbirth is one of the factors making some children fail to have their clubfoot repaired.

“After birth, health workers are required to fill in a mother and child health booklet, which contains information about an infant including weight, height among other relevant information. The booklet should be used during pregnancy, at child birth and after child birth until the child is five years old,” Ms Omoro says.

She notes that some health workers fail to record information on the page of the booklet where body anomalies should be noted down.

"The booklet has a page where a medical officer should indicate early identification of congenital abnormalities. But we have realised that the page is never filled, yet this could make the condition be identified early and possibly corrected," Ms Omoro says.

She says when medical officers ignore this page, new mothers fail to get correct advice on how children with clubfoot can be helped. Nevertheless, the condition can be corrected, but if the child is still below five years.

Homa Bay County Teaching and Referral Hospital relies on Kendu Adventist Hospital for support in managing the condition.

Kendu Adventist Hospital Clubfoot coordinator Deryl Mbewa says at least three babies with the foot condition are taken to the hospital every month.

He says the hospital offers both advanced and basic treatment of clubfoot.

After admission, children with the condition are taken through a series of medical procedures meant to correct the shape of their feet.

Treatment involves casting and tenotomy, a small surgical procedure in which the Achilles tendon (heel cord) is cut. It allows the ankle to flex upwards (dorsiflex).

"We also manage cases that were neglected and children above three years old," the occupational therapist says.

Mr Mbewa explains that for older children, the condition is corrected by an orthopedic surgeon who does achilles strengthening. "We also conduct outreaches where we educate members of different communities about the condition," he says.

In Homa Bay, some people believe the condition is caused by a curse.

Mr Mbewa explains that the cause of clubfoot is unknown, but it may be a combination of genetics and environment.

During world clubfoot day on June 3, a health official noted that in Homa Bay County, 40 children out of every 1,000 births have the deformity.

Kendu Adventist Hospital Chief Executive Officer Philip Ghai says myths associated with the condition makes some parents hide their children.

He explains that the condition is corrected through a method called ponseti, which consists of a specific technique of manipulation of the clubfoot deformity, followed by the application of a plaster cast with the foot in the corrected position.

A percutaneous tenotomy of the Achilles tendon is done prior to the final cast to gain complete correction in most patients.

The process takes up to five years.

"The earlier the child is brought to hospital, the better. They can grow up to be like normal children and participate in activities with their agemates," Mr Ghai says.

Cure Children's Hospital Executive Director Everline Mbugua says managing the condition when a child is still young is easier.

She says sometimes surgery is needed to correct the anomaly.

"We are involved in training people to offer casting for treatment of clubfoot including training doctors to be orthopedic surgeons. We are also involved in doing mobile clinics and getting patients who need surgery," Dr Mbugua says.