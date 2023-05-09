Health Ministry revises Covid-19 containment measures

Ministry of Health has revised Covid-19 containment rules and all travelers arriving into the country will not be required to show proof of vaccination or pre-departure Covid test.

Only travelers arriving at any point of entry into Kenya with flu-like symptoms will be expected to fill the passenger locator form on the 'Jitenge' platform, Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha said.

Ms Nakhumicha said the move is in keeping with the guidance from the World Health Organisation (WHO), Centres for Disease Control and Prevention with regard to de-escalation of containment measures, and the insights from analysis and monitoring of the pandemic in Kenya.