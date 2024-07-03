Health issues surge due to smoke from fish preservation ovens

Communities residing along the shores of Lake Turkana are grappling with air pollution caused by the traditional practice of preserving fish through smoking in wood-fired mud ovens. This method of preservation is particularly common in major centres and Kalokol town.

The locals have complained of poor eyesight, burning eyes, and dizziness, which are correlated with fish smoking. Previous studies have shown that smoke exposure may cause or exacerbate poor eyesight, including from cataracts and age-related macular degeneration.

Ms Jane Lemuya, a fish trader in Kalokol town, noted that since fishing is the community's primary source of income, many households have constructed mud ovens within their compounds to preserve the fish they catch.

"Even if I experience headaches associated with fish smoking, there is no other source of income that I can easily switch to. Besides smoke, we don't have a proper waste disposal system along the shores," she said.

In 2021, Turkana County government imposed a ban on smoking and processing fish in residential areas of Kalokol town and adjacent centres along the lake's shores. The ban aimed to promote higher levels of sanitation and hygiene in the area, which often experiences frequent cases of cholera due to open defecation.

The county government said it had established a designated site for processing fish to ensure consumers get quality and safe fish products.

However, the practice of smoking and processing fish in residential areas continues to be widespread. Only a few people have used the designated sites for smoking and processing fish, which would have ensured consumers of quality and safe fish products.

The county Department of Environment and the National Environmental Management Authority (Nema) has taken notice of the situation. They have also found indiscriminate solid and liquid waste dumping in non-designated areas.

"Kalokol town and its environs were displaying noticeable evidence of air pollution and improper waste disposal affecting the environment and aquatic ecosystem, which supports many livelihoods. We are advocating for the adoption of waste reduction strategies at household levels to keep residents safe from diseases," Mr Jacob Mutua, a county principal environment officer, said.

Mr Francis Emanikor, a Nema official, called on locals to utilise the fish processing area at Naparpari. “Avoid processing fish at undesignated sites as this makes it challenging to control smoke production.

"We advocate for frequent clean-up exercises, sensitisation of locals on proper waste disposal and negative effects of fish smoking, and stringent measures to control environmental degradation," Mr Emanikor said.