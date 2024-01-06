Harnessing the power of arts to encourage climate action

In the heart of Mombasa, a vibrant theatre group weaves an entirely different narrative. With its compelling fusion of drama, art exhibitions, soul-stirring melodies and poignant poetry, the group orchestrates a symphony of creativity to highlight environmental conservation concepts.

The group, Jukwaa Arts Production, does not confine itself to a stage; instead, it invites residents to actively participate in a compelling narrative during its annual Bahari Huru festival.

This year's festival, which was the third of its kind in October, highlighted the transformative power of art—its capacity to incite change, alter courses and kindle a spirit of stewardship.

In a world where boardroom deliberations are a mainstay, these artists, led by Ms Caroline Ngorobi, seize the stage to sensitise communities about conserving their coastal surroundings.

Their work underscores a simple truth: the most enduring stories aren't just written in words but etched in the heartbeats of those who hold their seas dear.

Their focus is on the Indian Ocean, spanning a staggering expanse of approximately 71 million square kilometres and ranked as the third-largest body of water on Earth.

Yet, it is facing a calamity brought by human activities.

Alarming pollution levels have wreaked havoc upon the organisms that call this ocean home, leaving a trail of destruction.

The consequences of this ecological tragedy resonate far beyond the ocean's depths, casting a somber shadow over the livelihoods of coastal communities heavily reliant on fishing for sustenance.

With humour, dance and poignant performances depicting the impact of plastic pollution on the ocean, Ms Ngorobi, the theatre director at Jukwaa Arts Production, says they intend to simplify scientific concepts about the ocean and make them accessible to the community.

"We intend to set the ocean free. Let's revel in the performances and learn. Our partnership with the Kenya Marine and Fisheries Research Institute ensures that we provide information without distortion," says Ms Ngorobi.

One of the plays depicted an investor visiting a village near the ocean for sightseeing. The local leader charges him a hefty sum to enter the ocean and appreciate its beauty.

However, the leader's avarice leads him to accept a bribe, allowing the investor to pollute the ocean, causing harm to its inhabitants. The burden of the leader's choice falls heavily upon the community.

In another performance, organisms rehearse for a singing competition to win the ultimate prize from a whale, who is the judge. However, their dreams are shattered when humans, symbolised by the 'audience,' indiscriminately litter the ocean with plastics, making survival impossible. Most of the organisms perish as their habitat is destroyed.

Ms Ngorobi makes the audience throw plastics at the characters on stage to symbolise their part in the ocean’s pollution. During the festival, Ms Emily Achieng, the Mombasa County Water and Climate Change executive, urged residents to take steps to protect their environment.

"We don't need to wait for global leaders' resolutions. We must establish frameworks that allow us to protect the ocean. Our way of life depends on the ocean. As we hear about the port expansion, decisions should consider the interests of our community," says Ms Achieng.

She emphasised the need for action at the grassroots level, including the proper treatment of sewage waste before its release into the ocean.

Mr Andrew Nzei, a representative from Jumuiya ya Kaunti za Pwani, commended the arts that explore the blue economy and the impact of human activities on the ocean.

"We've faced challenges with waste disposal, especially sewage, which has been flowing directly into the ocean. Through the Go Blue project, we're creating a wetland in Mikindani to ensure that the waste released into the ocean is treated and less harmful," said Mr Nzei.

He said the sewage will be treated to meet specific standards before being released into Tudor Creek to protect the mangroves.

This year’s festival commenced in Mombasa County, journeyed to Watamu and concluded in Diani.

It provided a platform for painters, scholars, sculptors and musicians to showcase works advocating for Indian Ocean protection, aiming to counter the pollution affecting fish and other organisms that call this vast ocean home.