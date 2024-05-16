Growing a greener future: Youth embrace organic farming

A group of youths in Gatundu, Kiambu County, has embraced organic farming. This form of farming focuses on producing food in the most natural way possible. It primarily relies on natural inputs such as green manure, compost, and crop rotation instead of chemical fertilisers and pesticides. The goal of organic farming is to produce healthy crops while striving to preserve the ecosystem.

The members of Gatundu North Organic Farmers Group grow tree tomatoes, pineapple, vegetables, and tubers such as arrow roots and sweet potatoes.

Jecinta Mungai, the group’s secretary, says youth in Africa have the potential to end malnutrition and reverse climate change effects if they are supported to embrace organic food production and consumption.

This is even as the demand for organic foods continues to grow in the country. The 2024 Kenya Organic Data Survey carried out by the Kenya Organic Agriculture Network indicates that organic farming has been on an upward trend, with acreages under the practice having increased from 168, 412 in 2021 to 171, 298 in 2023. This is commensurate with certified organic farmers increasing from 54,386 in 2021 to 62,626 in 2023.

At the market level, more players within organic food systems including retailers, restaurants, processors, and training institutions are seeking certification as authentic suppliers. Data shows that organic sweet potatoes lead in demand followed by butternut and arrowroots.

Jecinta, 24, says she sees the 32 members of the group as the driving force that will gradually propel Kenya and Africa to embrace organic food production and consumption.

“Kenya is just beginning to scratch the surface of this huge opportunity. Offering youth the resources needed in organic farming, inputs, markets and training will play a big role in climate change resilience and mitigation. This is because organic farming entails growing and producing food without using synthetic chemicals such as pesticides and artificial fertilisers.”

Jecinta adds that organic farming has the potential for reducing greenhouse gas emissions that lead to global warming.

According to researchers, organic fertiliser improves plant growth and development, induces crop yield and quality, and enables the sustainability of soil productivity.

However, Jecinta notes that when it comes to organic farming, capital and land shortage are some of the key challenges that youth at the grassroots face.

Solomon Ndegwa, 25, is a member of Kiambu Organic Farmers Group in Thika. A diploma graduate in organic agriculture from the Kenya Institute of Organic Farming, he says organic farming is so far rewarding for him. He grows cassava, sorghum, vegetables and arrowroots organically on a quarter acre farm in Thika.

“If national and county governments are aiming at successfully meeting the food and nutrition deficit, creating jobs for the increasing youth population and putting in place grassroots climate resilience measures, then leaders should stop complaining about youth eating junk food and support them to make money using environmental friendly methods such as organic farming,” he says.

He adds that the government should support youth to form groups, offer modern organic technologies and agribusiness training and finance them to practise organic farming in both crop and animal husbandry.

Mr Samuel Ndung’u, programmes manager at the Kenya Organic Agriculture Network, says increasing knowledge on organic food production offers Africa future stability in food security and environmental conservation.

“Further, youth being a versatile population offer an influential mass platform that can drive attitude change among peers in decreasing junk food consumption and eating organic foods.

Mr Ndung’u, an agricultural economist, says enhancing youths’ skills in organic agricultural practices will put them in a competitive edge in the local and international market.

Mr Eustace Kiarii, the Kenya Organic Agriculture Network CEO, says the global organic food demand market value is currently at 600 billion euros (Sh84.75 trillion).