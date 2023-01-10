Greening transport one tuk tuk at a time

The Coast tourism hub is slowly adopting electric vehicles to deal with climate change effects.

Electric tuk tuks are gaining popularity because they are more environment-friendly, more spacious, and much cheaper to run. The idea was first initiated by two friends through their company, Solutions Africa Limited. The two, Alijawaad Molu, 23, and Aliakber Khan, 24, were classmates in high school.

They say the vision of the company revolves around working towards a better environment by reducing carbon emissions.

They have named their tuk tuk E-Beba. It is similar to other three-wheelers in the market, though their model has zero emissions, less noise pollution and lower operational costs.

“E-beba tuk-tuk runs on batteries that come with a portable charger, it costs approximately Sh300 to fully charge the batteries, with full charging lasting about six hours. Worth noting is that, in a day, a tuk tuk driver can spend at least Sh1,000 on fuel,” says Mr Khan

He adds that, in the future, they plan to introduce battery swaps to increase efficiency.

He points out that a normal tuk tuk has three seats at the back and one at the front for the driver but E-Beba can accommodate eight passengers.

“A family of more than three has to board two tuk tuks but, with this modified version, families can travel together,” says Mr Khan, who points out that their aim is not to try to replace the current tuk tuk in the market, but rather introduce a more environmentally friendly solution.

Mr Imran Somji, is a driver and owns an electric tuk tuk.

We met him busy at his shop in Diani unplugging a wire from a socket on the wall. The wire is connected to a tuk tuk just by the roadside.

He gets into the tuk tuk and turns a switch on and it begins moving silently.

The Nation took a ride on one of the tuk tuks along Diani Beach Road. It goes into motion even before the sound of an engine running is heard. The more it goes, the more the speed increases and slows down when the driver breaks.

“This is the first electric tuk tuk in Diani. When I learned that they existed, I rushed to buy one to make it easy for people using the three-wheelers, especially tourists,” said Mr Somji.

It cost him at least Sh500,000 to purchase a brand new one from Mombasa. Mr Somji says he is happy because he does not have to fuel the three-wheeler at any point.

An added advantage of E-Beba is that they have lower operational costs compared to tuk tuks that use fossil fuels, especially with unpredictable fuel price changes currently being experienced in the country.

“It has a capacity of eight, rather than three passengers in the other common tuk tuks. This means I can carry more people and earn more,” he says.

The battery, he says, lasts depending on what speed he has travelled. But a full battery completes at least 100 kilometres before running out.

According to Mr Somji, he uses an average of Sh200 worth of electricity per day. But the challenge comes when the battery runs low.

This means that the driver has to take at least six hours until the batteries are full again to move for another 100 kilometres.

“It is not much of a challenge when the battery is fully charged in the morning. For drivers who are too busy, they may decide to buy a set of spare batteries just in case,” he says. Other than the transport sector, Molu and Khan target food delivery companies.

They say they have spent approximately Sh15 million on the business idea, which took them eight months to implement.

The money, they explain, was extended by an investor.

They source the parts from different original equipment manufacturers who supply them with completely broken parts which are then assembled in Kenya by the Associated Vehicle Assemblers (AVA), based in Mombasa County.

“We wanted to come up with a solution bearing in mind that the demand for this means of transport is increasing by the day in Mombasa and its environs,” says Mr Molu.

He explains that, other than curbing noise pollution, the tuk tuk is eco-friendly since it does not emit any carbon into the atmosphere.

“We want to conserve the environment and E-Beba has no noise and this does not bring any discomfort to the passenger. The fact that it has more space means that more customers can be accommodated and the owner makes more money at the end of the day,” says Mr Molu.

He explains that the most common types of three-wheelers are diesel or petrol vehicles, which release carbon into the environment when burnt.

According to Mr Molu, President William Ruto should look into reducing the cost of electricity and setting up more charging points so that it will be easy for users to charge their batteries.

Meanwhile, Mr Molu says, they are looking into ways in which they can install solar panels on the tuk tuks so that the batteries can recharge on the go.

“We have gotten concerns about recharging. That is why we are looking into a more sustainable energy source like solar panels, which will substitute the electricity to charge the batteries while moving. The move has been hailed by environmentalists, who now say adapting to electric motorised transport will help Kenya reduce its greenhouse gas emissions.

According to Kenya Marine and Fisheries Research Institute scientist Dr James Kairu, reducing carbon emissions will be a major step for Kenya,

“Carbon emissions are our biggest challenge when it comes to climate change. This is also the reason why we are experiencing unpredictable rainfall and increased heat,” says Dr Kairu.

He adds that Kenya is also acting on planting mangroves in the Coast region in a move to mitigate climate change as the trees absorb carbon in the atmosphere.