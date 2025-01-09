Greening the environment, one tree at a time

Whenever major events take place in Homa Bay County, 61-year-old Mr Nuhu Masud has one consistent request for attendees: leave a lasting mark to commemorate the day. He achieves this by encouraging participants to plant trees and providing free seedlings at public gatherings for planting at the event venues.



Driven by a passion for environmental conservation, Mr Masud believes these small acts, multiplied across gatherings, can ripple outwards to benefit the entire planet. He is an environmentalist and climate change champion running a community-based organisation dubbed Plant Trees for a Better Environment as the patron and his father, Masud Ongol as one of the officials.



On December 12, 2024, Mr Masud was among Kenyans recognised by President William Ruto. These awards celebrate individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the nation in areas such as public service, professionalism, and national development.

These awards include the Order of the Golden Heart (OGH) which is the highest honour bestowed by the government, the Order of the Burning Spear, the Order of the Grand Warrior, and Head of State Commendation (HSC) among others.

Mr Masud received an HSC award in the civilian category. He says the award encouraged him to continue his mission of tree planting to change the environment.



"I have always had a passion for changing our environment. It is a tough job to do but I believe my efforts are bearing fruits," Mr Masud says.



Growing up, the 61-year-old vividly remembers his neighbourhood being lush with trees, which kept the air fresh and cool.



“My family owns a forest, and whenever I stepped into it, I could feel a difference in the quality of air I breathed. That’s the experience I want for the entire county, and it’s one of the reasons I’m passionate about tree planting,” he explains.



However, as he grew older, he began to notice changes in the environment he once cherished, spurring his dedication to reversing the trend through conservation efforts. He says the rate of tree cutting became frequent from the late 1990s and rainfall became unpredictable, making rain-fed farming unsustainable.

Data from the Kenya Forest Service (KFS) show that Homa Bay County has a forest cover of 3.1 per cent with a tree cover of 10.4 per cent. Some forests in the county are under threat due to illegal logging.



Mr Masud began his journey of restoring the degraded environment by setting up tree nurseries. Through these nurseries, he provides free tree seedlings to the public, encouraging them to plant and contribute to environmental conservation. “What I get in return is just enough to sustain the nurseries. I mostly get donations from people who also have nurseries,” he says.



Since he started his campaign more than 10 years ago, some of the trees he has provided to be planted have grown and are now providing shade or being used for other activities.



“I have photographs which remind me of the days I planted the trees. I always feel happy when I pass somewhere as I see people seated under a tree that I planted,” Mr Masud says.



Homa Bay County Commissioner Moses Lilan says the environmentalist was awarded by the government because he has been consistent and steadfast in championing environmental conservation. Mr Lilan notes that he has been a focal crusader in planting trees and sustaining the environment in many ways.



“He has always been present on many occasions where environmental matters are being discussed. He has always been championing environmental conservation,” the administrator says. According to the county commissioner, Mr Masud has planted more than 500,000 tree seedlings in Homa Bay.



The government is currently focused on environmental conservation and has a target of planting at least 15 billion trees by 2030. Mr Masud now says that he wants to expand his work beyond Homa Bay County.

Currently, he has different programmes that his organisation runs including back to school with a seedling where he encourages parents to give their children tree seedlings to plant in their respective schools whenever they open after holidays.