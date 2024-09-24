Glass water bottles at corporate events: Genuine sustainability or just PR?

The world is in the middle of a sustainability revolution, and corporations are scrambling to prove their green credentials.

One of the most visible symbols of this shift is the increasing presence of glass water bottles at conferences and corporate events.

These gleaming vessels, often adorned with company logos, are held up as beacons of environmental consciousness. But is this trend truly making a difference?

The transition from plastic to glass water bottles at high profile events is a step in the right direction, but we need to examine the broader picture.

Many of these events cater for a selected demographic who are likely to have a heightened awareness on environmental issues at hand.

Outside the confines of these events, plastic water bottles continue to dominate. In many parts of the world, particularly in developing countries, plastic remains the most accessible and affordable option.

Yet, glass can be recycled endlessly many times. However, plastic degrades in quality after each cycle, limiting its usefulness after several recycles.

According to the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP), one million plastics are purchased every minute, while up to five trillion plastic bags are used worldwide every year.

To truly drive change, we must expand our efforts beyond exclusive events and into everyday life. The stark contrast between the eco-friendly image cultivated by corporations at exclusive events and the reality faced by the general public raises serious questions about the sincerity of these sustainability efforts.

Zablon Wanyama, a circularity expert based in Nairobi, believes that this initiative should be extended beyond corporate events and become a standard practice in our everyday routines. ‘Sustainability isn't a one-time event. It's a lifestyle, much like religion, that requires consistent commitment and integration into our daily lives.’

While the public generally isn't opposed to transitioning to sustainable packaging, the lack of affordable alternatives often hinders widespread adoption. This has led many to remain reliant on plastics

Making glass or other reusable bottles more affordable and accessible to the general public can significantly reduce plastic usage. Subsidies, incentives, or partnerships with local businesses could help achieve this.

Germany has the world’s largest and highest-performing deposit return scheme, achieving a record 98 per cent return rate on eligible single-use drink containers.

When you buy a drink, you pay a small fee for the bottle. Once you are done with the beverage, you can return the bottle to any shop that sell that drink to get your deposit back. The system reduces waste and is likely to create energy and resource efficiency.

Companies should extend their sustainable practices beyond conferences. This includes providing employees with reusable bottles, setting up refill stations, and eliminating single-use plastics in their operations.

This requires a systemic overhaul of the water, beverage industry, with a concerted effort to reduce plastic waste at its source. Governments, corporations, and consumers must work together to develop and implement effective policies, invest in recycling infrastructure, and promote reusable alternatives.

By increasing accessibility, raising awareness, investing in infrastructure, and enacting supportive policies, we can make sustainable choices the norm rather than the exception.

It’s time to get the glass water bottles out of conference rooms and into the hands of the public, ensuring that sustainability is not just a trend, but a universal practice.

