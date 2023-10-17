From trash to treasure: Promoting conservation through art

At an art exhibition held within the walls of Alliance Française in Nairobi, art enthusiasts are welcomed by an enchanting owl. It doesn’t sing, being a work of art, but rather calls to you, the same way water summons sailors.

This creation by Evans Ngure, evokes contemplation, prompting some to ponder if it symbolises a butterfly. Evans is quick to note that he does not impose a singular interpretation upon those who admire his masterpiece. “In my heart, it’s an owl,” he says.

The art is a product of two months of focus and creativity. And on the wall, it is a sign of his desire to use art to conserve the environment. Every material he collects for his art — plastics, metal, beads and fabric — is one less material that could be choking up the environment. In a city engulfed by waste and a society inclined toward disposability, he views discarded materials as a blessing. Evans crafts animal sculptures, continent maps and other artistic pieces.

Evans Ngure’s artwork at Alliance Francaise. Photo credit: BONFACE BOGITA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

His earliest interaction with nature happened at a farm in Matasia on the outskirts of Nairobi. It is where he grew up and nurtured his passion for conservation. While his father encouraged him to draw, his mother stitched, serving as his first encounters with art. Now he exhibits his art at Alliance Francaise, a cultural centre that offers an opportunity for local and international artists to showcase their arts.

He begins his design process by observing his environment, then collecting items from junkyards, scrap metal dealers, streets and donations from friends and other collectors. In his home workshop, he then makes his art, stashing unused pieces for future use.

“I don’t really know when conservation found me. But I remember someone pointing out and saying, Evans, the world is talking so much about carbon emissions, climate change, the wellbeing of the environment, the coexistence between the pastoralists, farmers and wild animals. Before that, I was just creating art because I enjoyed it,” he says.

“About four years ago I was mostly creating masks, not animal art. Gradually, I started getting into animals. I learned about them and what they symbolised, and realised that every animal has a purpose. While at it, I met artistic friends and together we formed a group called the vanishing wonders that we use to channel our efforts towards conservation and raising awareness of conservation through our art,” he adds.

Depending on the animals he makes, he aims to portray a conservation message about them. The bee, for example, aims to portray the role they play as pollinators in the ecosystem and how they are often taken for granted. “Bees are important in our environment, especially since they, in their entire short lives, can fly to more than 1,000 flowers and make honey that is equivalent to just one teaspoon. What does that one teaspoon mean to a human being? Is it even enough to sweeten their beverages? It is such thoughts that bring me to the level of wanting to create artwork that inspires,” he explains.

Through his artwork, he hopes to encourage reuse and recycling as well as conservation of whatever animal his art stands for. With each piece, he also aims to speak for animals and plants, voiceless victims of environmental pollution.

Evans explains that in most cases, he doesn’t know what he is going to create using the items he has collected. His collection, therefore, is often based on the potential he sees in the items, or because he loves the colour, shape, size or the type of material. They are then washed and sorted.

But for some of them, he sees the animal or whatever he is going to create in it. If I collect a heating coil, for example, I’ll see a chameleon. Then I’ll go back to the studio and build a chameleon from that coil. I will then find other items that fit other body parts such as the eyes, the legs, the body,” he says.

“Sometimes finding the exact items to use in a certain work is challenging. I have wanted to create a bee and praying mantis for a very long time, but so far, I only have one material to use in making the praying mantis. And also I haven’t figured out how to do the legs. For the bee, I need something close to the bee, such as a yellow sphere.”

He also cites financial challenges. “When you are working and are burdened by bills like school fees and basic needs, you are not able to be fully present while at work. I hope to get funding or residency opportunities that will help me focus on my art.”