Fertility rate in counties on the decline

The rate of fertility in counties is on the decline even as the country faces a rapid population drop, a recent survey shows.

Kenya’s fertility rate has been declining over the years, from 6.7 children per woman in 1989 to 3.4 children per woman in 2022.

The survey by the Kenya Demographic and Health Survey (KDHS) indicates that despite Kenya achieving the devolved system of government that took reproductive health services closer to the people and deployed health workers in all parts of the country, fertility rate in counties ranges between 2.8 children per woman in urban areas and 7.7 children in rural areas.

The 7th edition of the survey whose findings were released this month shows that counties from the Coastal region have low fertility rate, with Mombasa recording a total of 2.9 children per woman, Taita Taveta 3.5, Kilifi 3.4, Kwale 4.2 and Lamu 4.6.

Counties from Eastern and Mt Kenya regions also have a low fertility rate, with women from Machakos having 2.8 children, Kirinyaga 2.8, Kiambu 2.9, Embu, Nyeri and Meru 3.1, Kitui 3.2.

Bungoma County has 3.6, Busia 3.7, Siaya 4.0, Homa Bay 3.7, Kakamega 3.7, Uasin Gishu 3.1, Vihiga 3.5, Nandi 3.0, Kisumu 3.5, Kericho 3.2, Kisii 3.0 and Nyamira 2.7.

Others are Bomet and Nakuru 3.4, Nyandarua 3.6, Murang’a 3.5, Tharaka Nithi 3.1 and Makueni 3.3.

Counties in North-eastern region have high fertility rates, with Mandera leading with 7.7 children per woman, Wajir (6.8), Marsabit (6.3), Samburu 5.8, Tana River 5.7 and Garissa (5.3). Other counties with high fertility rate include West Pokot 6.9, and Isiolo 4.7.

Women from Embu County take the longest period to get their next child, with the survey revealing that they take up to 61.5 months while those from Tharaka Nithi take 59.9 months.

Those from Kirinyaga take up to 58.6 months before they conceive again, Mandera 25 months, Garissa 24.8 months and Wajir 24.7 months.

In Kakamega County, total fertility stands at 3.7, with 63 per cent of married women using modern methods of family planning.

The country’s fertility rate began to fall in 2003 following the introduction of contraceptives and family planning methods.

The report points out that women in the poorest households have 5.3 children on average compared to 2.7 children among women in rich households.

Andrew Imbwaka, a statistician from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics , said the total fertility rate by household wealth was in reverse of the wealth status.