Fact-check: Is Bill Gates responsible for new malaria vector?

In case you haven't noticed, a brewing conspiracy theory on the origins of a new malaria vector in the country is gathering pace online.

Some are pointing an accusing finger Mr Bill Gates, the co-founder of the Gates Foundation. Some Twitter users claim his visit to Kenya last November coincided with the emergence of the new malaria vector called anopheles stephensi. The Kenya Medical Research Institute (Kemri), during its annual conference for researchers, announced that its scientists had discovered a new malaria vector in Laisami and Saku, Marsabit County.

The study was conducted by 18 Kenyan researchers and was funded by a number of organisations including the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine, Global Fund and a grant from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

A twitter user by the name @WanyoikePete replied to a post made by another user @SophiaDahl1 referencing a past TED Talk where Bill Gates opened a mosquito swarm to his audience.

In his reply, User Pete shared a screenshot of Kemri’s update and made a comment on the new vector.

And to think Bill Gates was in Kenya a few days ago. Now, the Kenya Medical Research Institute #Kemri warns of a new and dangerous vector mosquito. pic.twitter.com/r3hh7uRYnL — Pete 🇰🇪 (@WanyoikePete) February 21, 2023

“And to think Bill Gates was in Kenya a few days ago. Now, the Kenya Medical Research Institute #Kemri warns of a new and dangerous vector mosquito,” the tweet read.

Using a Twitter tool called Truth Nest, Nation found out that his account had indications of being a bot by only 20 per cent. The account was flagged as being 80 per cent a bot and being both active and having high influence. The website called afribundance.com published an article titled; Is Bill Gates’ Philanthrocapitalism Spreading Malaria and Cholera in Africa?

Using a wayback machine, this writer analysed the website and discovered that it is a fairly new website that was created on February 20 this year.

What the tweets and the website are not clear with is how Bill Gates brought the new vector in the country.

The malaria vector was found after a molecular survey was conducted in all the counties, with a focus on coastal counties and those found in the northern part of the country. The new mosquito vector was only found in Marsabit.