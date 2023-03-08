Experts warn TikTok ‘hack’ on storing avocados can cause diarrhoea

Cash-strapped people are attempting to stretch the lifespan of food to save money amid a spiralling high cost of living across the world.

Nevertheless, scientists are now cautioning that one specific "hack" for preserving avocados longer can lead to diarrhoea.

The TikTok trend, which involves submerging avocados in water, has been described as “genius”.

But experts now say that this slows down the oxidisation process, effectively stopping the millennial's favourite fruit from ripening too soon.

However, the storage method creates the perfect location for dangerous bacteria to thrive, including pathogens such as listeria and salmonella that can cause severe diarrhoea.

At Birmingham's Aston University, registered dietician Dr Duane Mellor discourages people from adopting the habit. He stated that keeping avocados in water merely serves to raise the risk of bacteria that may already be present on the fruit's skin but aren't harmful.

Eating food contaminated with listeria bacteria might result in the dangerous illness of listeriosis.

Children, expectant mothers, people over 65, and those with compromised immune systems, are those who are most at risk.

According to the NHS, the bacteria is typically a concern with chilled and ready-to-eat foods.

Toby King, a nutritionist, also cautioned that cleaning the skin before submerging it in water will not stop the bacteria from spreading.

According to him, cleaning the peel will not assist in this situation because listeria might enter the avocado pulp during storage.

Instead, experts recommend wrapping the avocado in cling film, keeping the pit inside the fruit or storing it with chopped-up onions.