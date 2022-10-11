Expert: How GM technology makes maize that some insects can’t ruin

Mr James Karanja works at Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Agriculture (Kalro). He is the principal investigator of the Tela project that is creating resilient maize varieties. He spoke with Elizabeth Ojina on the Bacillus thuringiensis (BT) maize technology, a form of genetic modification on Kenya’s staple food

1. In simple terms, please explain genetically modified crops and, by extension, BT maize.

Genetically modified crops (GM crops) are plants in which the genetic material has been altered. The genetic modification allows selected individual genes to be transferred from one organism (in this case bacteria) into crops (maize/cotton). Such methods are used to create GM plants which are then used to grow GM crops. The Tela Maize Project is a public-private partnership that is working towards initiating commercialisation of transgenic insect-protected and later drought-tolerant maize varieties to enhance food security in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The Tela Maize Project builds on progress made from a decade of excellent breeding work under the Water Efficient Maize for Africa (Wema) Project. Wema’s purpose was to develop drought-tolerant and insect-protected maize varieties for farmers to produce more reliable harvests under moderate drought conditions and protect maize from insects. The project used both conventional advanced plant breeding and biotechnology in the development of the maize varieties.

Bacillus thuringiensis (BT), is a soil bacterium that is common around the world. The bacterium produces specialised proteins, called BT proteins, that selectively kill certain types of insects without affecting other living organisms. As a result, BT have been and are still used as biological control agents for certain insect pests in farming, especially for the organic food industry.

2. Studies have shown that BT maize has the potential of lowering the cost of production and increasing yields thus boosting food security. But why has the technology not been approved by the government?

Under the Seed and Plant Varieties Act, any new crop variety that is to be released for marketing in Kenya must undergo National Performance Trials (NPT) evaluation to ensure only improved varieties – which are superior to the existing ones – are introduced into the market. BT maize has just completed NPT trials. NPTs determine the agronomic potential and adaptability of a new variety before it is released for commercialisation.

The trials were conducted Kalro-Kakamega (Kakamega County), Kalro-Alupe (Busia County), Kalro-Kibos (Kisumu County), Kalro-Embu (Embu County), Kalro-Mwea (Kirinyaga County), and Kalro-Kandara (Murang’a County).

These sites represent the specific and target agro-ecological zones where the varieties will be grown and where the full potential of the variety can be expressed. The BT maize varieties were planted alongside varieties currently in the market and performance gauged by collecting data on agronomic traits to ensure only superior varieties are released for cultivation by farmers. All the six sites have been harvested. Data analysis is underway by the Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate Service (Kephis) to determine the superior varieties for commercialization.

3. BT cotton was approved by the government and farmers are already planting. Why are there delays in approving BT maize?

GM varieties are controlled by government biosafety regulations which take time to test, review and approve the varieties. BT maize will be the second GMO crop in Kenya after BT cotton which went through NPT and Cabinet for approval before its commercialisation. We have learnt a lot from the BT cotton progress and we hope BT maize and other upcoming technologies will take a shorter time than BT cotton.

4. How does the country stand to benefit should the government approve commercial planting of the BT maize variety?

Given the impact of the stem borer and the fall armyworm where the country loses over 13 million bags (90kg bag) annually, we expect the yield to increase with the adoption of BT maize.

It will also reduce the use of pesticides in control of stem borer and the fall armyworm. There will also be good grain quality and a reduction in rotting and aflatoxin contamination due to field insect pests damage.

In addition, the approval of the Tela BT maize will go a long way in mainstreaming the use of science, technology and innovation in boosting Kenya’s food security. This is just the beginning of many other modern biotechnologies to come in our country, not forgetting that science is moving very fast. As a country, we have to move to meet the challenges of food security and nutrition, the climate change which triggers other challenges of pests and diseases and the rapid population growth in our country.

5. How do the yields from normal maize and BT maize compare?

Previous trials and demonstrations show that BT maize varieties are more effective in controlling insect attacks than their conventional counterparts without the use of pesticides. As a result, BT maize outperformed conventional varieties by 50 percent. In some cases, the BT varieties recorded 10 tonnes per hectare, compared to non-BT yielding between three and four tonnes per hectare. The BT maize cobs also had no moulds/rotting and minimal insect damage while the non-BT cobs were damaged with more than 40 percent mould. The increased mould growth is associated with a high insect damage score, which paves way for fungal penetration to the grains resulting in aflatoxin accumulation.

6. Kalro and its partners are doing BT maize trials in Kibos Kisumu. What are the findings so far?

The results have significant implications for Kenya, where maize production has severely curtailed insect pests, especially the fall armyworm. If those two insect pests are controlled, Kenyan farmers could have harvested 60 million bags this year, meaning we would be food-secure and export the surplus.

7. Critics have linked BT crops to diseases like cancer. Is this factual?

Bacillus thuringiensis (BT) is a natural soil-dwelling bacterium that has been used for long to control insect pests. It is not harmful to human beings, birds, animals and the environment.