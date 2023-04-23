Expert: Herd immunity can end Covid-19 in Kenya, says Kemri expert

As Kenyans drop their guard on Covid-19, experts say that herd immunity could be achieved if Kenyans continue getting the jab.

Herd immunity is the protection from becoming infected with a particular infectious disease as a result of the people around you not being prone to the infection. Individually acquired immunity established by natural infection

The immunity is acquired individually or through established natural infection with a disease-causing agent or by immunisation with a vaccine

“We care about it because we have seen its impact in bringing down an epidemic like the zika virus outbreak in Brazil in 2015,” said Francis Angira, a Research officer and Clinical Trials Coordinator at Kenya Medical Research Institute (Kemri)-Center for Global Health Research in Kisumu City.

He said the outbreak in Brazil started and ended shortly because of herd immunity two years after the outbreak began.

“63 per cent of the population had had exposure to the virus. Many fell sick but others did not even know they were infected and this is a clear indication that the right level for herd immunity had been achieved and many people were now immune to Zika making the infection die out,” said Mr Angira.

The official was speaking in Nakuru City recently during the 69th Science Media café on pandemic preparedness organised by the Media for Environment, Science, Health and Agriculture (MESHA).

The official cited polio which was common in the US in the past but through mass vaccination where 80 were fully vaccinated, this led to a sharp decrease in polio and the country was declared polio-free in 1979.

“Vaccination helped establish herd immunity even to the non-vaccinated,” said Mr Angira.

However, he said there are fears of the re-emergence of polio in some communities as the percentage of vaccinated people is falling below the threshold.

He said the best way of acquiring herd immunity is through vaccination rather than natural infection which has risks of serious disease and death.

“Herd immunity through previous infection may result in unnecessary cases of disease and even deaths in fatal disease,” he explained.

He said herd immunity against Covid-19 disease should be achieved by protecting people through vaccination and not by exposure to the virus.

“Threshold needed to be vaccinated against Covid-19 to achieve herd immunity is not known but studies are ongoing,” said Mr Angira

He added: “When enough people are vaccinated it is harder for the disease to spread.

He urged health journalists to educate and inform the masses on herd immunity, and the important relationship between it and mass vaccination in safely achieving population immunity.

The official called on journalists to intensify the campaign against vaccine hesitancy, as it slows progress to herd immunity.

“Keep educating masses that reinfection after infection does occur, and people up to date with their vaccination can still become infected because the only way to protection is the consistent observance of preventive measures,” said Mr Angira.