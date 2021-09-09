What makes couples lose emotional connection in marriage

Maintaining emotional connection is a delicate thing and has to be continuously worked on to maintain intimacy
By  Joachim Osur

What you need to know:

  • Sometimes spouses may lose trust and emotional connection, thus end up gradually losing interest in intimacy. 

Jennifer’s husband was threatening her with a divorce. It had been eight months of no sex between them. Jennifer came to the sexology clinic, desperate to salvage her marriage. “I do not want to imagine being divorced. You have to rescue this situation,” she insisted. “However hard I have tried, my body has just refused to have sex with James. I have no feelings for him!”

