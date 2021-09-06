Should I take back my cheating husband?

married couple
Think about what your husband really means when he says he wants to come back because he is not happy.

By  AUNT TRUPHENA

Counseling Psychologist

What you need to know:

  • You believed that you were in a happy marriage but apparently, he didn't; or he would have never left, which means that you and he had a hard time communicating your feelings or you chose to be in denial about what was really going on in your relationship.

Q: I have been with my husband for the last six years. We have a daughter. At the end of last year, he left me for another woman, claiming that our marriage had issues. Now the other relationship has failed. He says he isn’t happy and he wants to come back. I love him very much even after all this. I never thought that he could leave me. What should I do? I’m confused.

Editor's picks

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.