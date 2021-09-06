My ex-wife moved our daughter to her rural home. What do I do?

father daughter
The first step would be to talk to your ex-wife about visiting your daughter.

By  AUNT TRUPHENA

Counseling Psychologist

What you need to know:

  • It would be wise to handle this matter with the sensitivity it deserves so that you avoid exposing your daughter to any psychological trauma. 

Q. I am a frequent reader of your relationship advice and I salute you for the good work. In mid 2015, I separated with my ex-wife and by then we had a 6-month-old daughter whom I adore dearly. Our separation was motivated by ill advice from her friends who corrupted her ways, so she left with our girl and instantly subscribed to a new marriage which I presume collapsed after a year. I disengaged communication with her until recently when she called me asking for support for the baby’s need, a suggestion I adopted. To my dismay, she took our girl to her mother at her rural home citing work engagements. The issue is I need to raise my girl on a daily basis but due to frequent travels in-line of my duty, I find it untenable and so does her mother. How can I approach this dilemma and get to raise my girl? Or rather, how can I get my daughter to reside with her mother in an area within my reach for convenient access to her. In the interim, is it wise to visit my daughter at her mother’s rural home while I sort out this issue?

Editor's picks

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.