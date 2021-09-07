Help! My boyfriend dumped me on Facebook!

Your ex-boyfriend declared on Facebook that he is single and confirmed it to you. It is clear that he is no longer interested in you or the relationship. 

By  AUNT TRUPHENA

Counseling Psychologist

What you need to know:

  • It looks like your relationship was not just between you and your guy; you involved a third party – the public.

Q: I have been in a relationship for one and a half years. I used to post every little detail of my relationship because I loved him and thought we would be together forever. Everyone knew about us. Three weeks ago, as I was going through Facebook, I was shocked to see he had changed his status from being in a relationship to being single. I called him and he confirmed so. I was dumbfounded. I knew there were other girls who were after him but I never thought he would just leave. I wish I had the chance to tell my friends about the break up myself instead of them finding out through his timeline. I immediately started receiving calls from concerned friends and relatives asking questions like, “What happened?” I am feeling very offended. Even total strangers who had been following our lives through my posts started sending me messages of sympathy in my inbox.

