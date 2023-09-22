EU roots for youth to spur green economy

The European Union (EU) and the Kenya Red Cross have partnered to promote and encourage green economy and environmental awareness among the youth in Kenya.

As the dire effects of climate change pose some of the greatest global challenges, the partnership focuses on actively recruiting the youth to champion environmental sustainability.



The campaign dubbed “Generation Green Talks”, brought together youth in the informal settlements and students from various universities in an arrangement that hopes to encourage the younger generation to create a clean and greener future. This is part of climate and environmental literacy initiative by Kenya Red Cross.



“It is important that all efforts we make towards climate change create jobs and growth not just for the wealthy but also for communities, the so-called hustlers, and people without formal jobs. We are keen on sustainable green jobs and have been working towards creating opportunities for youth, women, and cooperatives. With our small actions, we can create jobs within our communities,” the EU ambassador to Kenya, Henriette Geiger says.



EU together with Kenya Red Cross offered the participants a platform to exchange ideas and contribute to innovative solutions for environmental issues. The opportunities span areas such as eco-entrepreneurship, sustainable agriculture, renewable energy, and conservation efforts.

Kenya Red Cross Secretary-General Ahmed Idris said: “Climate change is not a theoretical problem. Everyone has to be involved. We are promoting discussions among youth and helping communities with mechanisms to adapt and diversify and have created innovation labs to come up with local solutions to their problems.”

Dr Idris emphasised that this collaboration highlights the crucial need to raise awareness of opportunities in the field of climate change and the importance of addressing these issues at a local level. The dialogue focused on how energy, innovation, and enthusiasm of the youth can be harnessed to build climate resilience and contribute to a more sustainable future.

The campaign saw the ambassador interact with the participants, on one occasion aboard an electric bus. As it silently glided through the bustling city streets, it evoked a spectrum of emotions among onlookers – from awe-struck amazement to contemplative curiosity.

For the youth, the electric bus represented more than just a novel mode of transport; but also symbolized a promising trajectory towards a cleaner, more sustainable future.