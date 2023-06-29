Ethical, legal concerns emerge as scientists create artificial human embryos

Reseachers have created artificial human embryos with no sperm or egg in a historic scientific breakthrough that has elicited legal and ethical concerns.

The revolutionary technology could aid research and provide significant insight into health complications such as biological causes of miscarriages and rare genetic disorders.

As explained by a team of scientists at California Institute of Technology in collaboration with Cambridge University, the synthetic embryos developed in the laboratory bear resemblance to human embryos during the initial development stages.

In order to grow the model human embryos, the researchers used special human cells known as embryonic stem cells, which are capable of developing into various cell types from bran to muscle cells.

Despite the fact that they contain cells which would in turn form the yolk sac and placenta, they lack a beating heart and brain starting point.

The groundbreaking findings could, however, pose serious legal and ethical issues particularly because laws in most countries across the world do not cover scientific studies using human embryos in laboratories.

Prior to this discovery, scientists have been limited to allowing laboratory embryos to develop for not more than two weeks by observing the rule of 14 days.

After adhering to the 14-day rule, the scientists were further required to wait for a while longer before commencing the study through scans for pregnancy as well as embryos which would be donated to research.

According to the researchers, the motivation to create artificial human embryos was mainly fueled by their desire to understand the embryo development phase, which begins on day 14 up to about 28th.

“By reprogramming stem cells from embryos, we are able to create synthetic human embryos,” stated ProfeMagdalena Zernicka-Goetz, a researcher based at the University of Cambridge.

“It is beautiful. The models are created wholly from stem cells.”

That said, it would be illegal to implant artificial embryos in a patient’s womb even though it is still not clear if they can continue developing past the initial stages.

With this in mind, it means that using artificial embryos for medical purposes will not be anytime soon, as clarified by the researchers.

The experts are, however, optimistic that the spearheading findings could be the highly sought after remedy to a number of health complications.

Stem Cell Biology and Developmental Genetics head at the London’s Francis Crick Institute, Robin Lovell Badge, explains that: “It means that you can gain extensive information, without the need to use these early embryos for research, on how development begins and what could go wrong.”

Regarding the ethical concerns, he is of the opinion that, “synthetic embryos, in a way, should be treated in a similar manner to normal human embryos if the whole idea is that the models should largely resemble normal ones.”

“People are worried. Presently, there are no legislations that factor in synthetic embryos,” he stated.

The controversial technology seems to have divided scientists right in the middle with a section of those opposed to it led by Francis Crick Institute’s James Briscoe terming it as “chilling.”

“It is very crucial that research as well as researchers focusing on this area proceed with caution, transparency and carefully,” he stated.

“The danger lies in unjustified claims and missteps that could be a huge setback for the field by evoking a chilling effect on policymakers and the public.”

“As opposed to vitro fertilisation (IVF) embryos where there are clear regulations, there are no established legal framework in place to govern artificial human embryos derived from stem cells.

There is a need to urgently put in place a legal framework for the use and creation of stem cell derived synthetic human embryos.