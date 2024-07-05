Empowering youth to drive climate action

During the recently concluded climate conference held in Bonn, Germany, parties to the Paris Agreement, including Kenya, agreed that climate action respects, promotes and considers the rights of children and intergenerational equity.

According to the United Nations Children's Fund (Unicef), children — comprising one-third of the global population and half of those living in extreme poverty — are often overlooked in countries' responses to climate change and in deliberations and guidance emanating from the intergovernmental United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) process.

Parties at the 60th session of Subsidiary Bodies (SB60) in Bonn also agreed that children are profoundly and disproportionately impacted by climate change due to their unique physiological and developmental characteristics.

A section of youth from different parts of the world attending the Nairobi Summer School on Climate Justice at Chuka University. Photo credit: POOL

For example, a staggering 88 per cent of the global disease burden associated with climate change is borne by children under the age of five.

Those living in poverty, the youngest (under five years of age), displaced children and adolescent girls and children living with disabilities face the most severe climate consequences, Unicef experts attending the conference pointed out.

"These risks imperil development gains for children over the years and deepen the inequities they face around the world. At the same time, a large body of evidence confirms that protecting child development outcomes is both cost-effective and critical for strengthening human capital and the resilience of communities more broadly," they said.

But all is not lost.

Tomorrow, hundreds of climate justice actors including civil servants, diplomats, researchers, innovators, civil society and grassroots activists, youth leaders and students from 87 countries globally will conclude their two-week course at Chuka University in Tharaka Nithi County through a programme known as Nairobi Summer School on Climate Justice (NSSCJ).

The programme, which was founded by the Pan African Climate Justice Alliance (PACJA) four years ago, is conceptualised as an intergenerational platform to share, learn and network on disruptive ideas that are needed to catalyse economy-wide transformation in a climate catastrophic world.

"The main objective of the school is to enhance the capacity of Africans and our allies to advance climate justice perspective through local, national, sub-national, regional and global interventions," said Dr Mithika Mwenda, the executive director at PACJA.

During the opening ceremony, Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu emphasised the importance of climate change in the curriculum, from primary to university level. "It is through education that we can equip our young people with the knowledge, skills and values needed to drive sustainable development and resilience," said the CS.

"Our curriculum, teacher training, research and innovation and community engagement must therefore integrate climate education, emphasising both the science of climate change and the social dimensions of the impact of climate change," he said.

Since its inception in 2020, NSSCJ has graduated over 1,500 alumni, who continue to drive climate advocacy across Africa and beyond. Various alumni have been placed in climate spaces such as the African Group of Negotiators, the Common Wealth and the United Nations.

"Through this school, we have contributed greatly to the evolving concept of climate justice, thus articulating views and narratives that could otherwise not be found in international conversations on climate change," said Dr Mwenda, noting that the school has triggered remarkable transformation by individuals "who have passed through our hands."

Dr Beatrice Muganda Inyangala, principal secretary of the State Department for Higher Education and Research, applauded the opportunity for youth to learn about climate change and related dialogues. She emphasised the role of the education sector in combating climate change and fostering climate justice.

"We recognise the pivotal role that education plays in equipping our young people with the knowledge, skills and values needed to drive sustainable development and resilience," she said, describing the NSSCJ as a beacon of hope and a catalyst for change.

"This forum provides a wide spectrum of opportunities to learn, collaborate and innovate. I commend each one of you for taking the bold decision to seize this opportunity," she said.

The role of youth in global leadership is already cut out in the transitional process from Agenda 2030, the Sustainable Development Goals to the Pact of the Future.

"I challenge youth in this fourth cohort of the Nairobi Summer School on Climate Justice and indeed previous cohorts to tap into the opportunity to centre climate justice and their influence through the ongoing Summit of the Future processes," said Dr Mwenda.

The 2024 school was organised through a partnership with seven universities in Mount Kenya region namely: Chuka University, Deaden Kimathi University, Tharaka University, Meru University of Technology, Kirinyanga University, Kenya Methodist University and the University of Embu.

The programme emphasised climate justice, focusing on the ethical dimensions of global warming, human rights and just transitions. Participants will engage in practical modules designed to ignite grassroot organising and community action.

During the Bonn conference, Kenya did not manage to have most of her issues captured as discussions in most of the working groups ended in a stalemate between the global north and south.

While in Bonn, Kenya also urged parties to prioritise reforming the financial architecture to help global south countries access funds in a way that is not punitive so that they are able to implement and achieve their nationally determined contributions(NDCs).

NDCs are at the heart of the Paris Agreement and embody efforts by each country to reduce national emissions and adapt to the impacts of climate change.

This was supported by a number of countries.

"The global stocktake outcome was procedural and supported. We took many hours to discuss it with our partners from the developed world and asked them to push as strongly as possible," the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change, and Forestry highlighted in an official meeting.

"However, there was a huge pushback from the developed world in refining scenarios because for the global south, this is critical, but for them, it is a minor issue," a senior official at the ministry pointed out while expressing disappointment at how many generic statements were made during the Bonn climate meeting.

"We really hope we can continue pursuing this in the next SB60 meeting because scenarios and metrics are critical for Kenya."

On mitigation and Article 6, the mitigation work programme saw disagreements over procedural versus substantive outcomes.