Embracing climate-smart agriculture to boost milk production

Nyandarua livestock farmers and the devolved government are racing against time to maintain the county’s status as one of the top milk producers in the country. The county is embracing short and long-term climate mitigation and resilient measures.

Unpredictable weather patterns have affected livestock and dairy production.

According to the Kenya Dairy Board, the county can produce 800 million litres of milk every year from the 366, 740 dairy cows against the current production of 335,440,572 litres produced last year.

Experts attribute the stagnation to drought and extreme colds, which ignited diseases, increasing the cost of milk production. The diseases include milk fever, hypocalcemia, anaplasmosis and foot-mouth.

“We have the emergence of diseases that are traditionally found in neighbouring counties suffering from severe drought,” said Teresiah Ndung’u, the county’s Livestock and Fisheries Department director.

During the cold weather, the animals are attacked by pneumonia, mastitis, foot rot, diarrhoea and Rift Valley Fever. Kinangop is the hardest hit, with milk production in Kinangop South dropping from six million litres to four million litres last year.

Ndaragua’s milk production dropped from seven million litres to six million litres within the same period. At Githabai Ward in Kinangop, Daniel Muturi nearly abandoned dairy farming. “I was almost giving up on dairy farming until the county intervened, training us on climate resilient modern farming practices,” said Mr Muturi.

With these skills, Mr Muturi has abandoned Irish potato farming for lucrative dairy farming. Other interventions include water harvesting, which farmers like Mr Muturi are embracing.

“My only secret is adopting climate-smart farming practices, starting with two water pans I use to irrigate my one-acre farm. I decided to go for dairy farming since it’s a long-time investment compared to vegetables. I use maize to make silage and the slurry from the zero-grazing unit is used for making organic fertiliser, reducing the cost of production. The same slurry is used for biogas generation for domestic use,” said the farmer.

To construct two water pans, each measuring 20 metres by 10 metres and two and a half metres deep, and the sprinkling irrigation system's entire cost, including a generator, Mr Muturi spent about Sh300,000.

The two water pans can irrigate two acres of land for six months, and 95 per cent of what he feeds the cows is produced at the farm. Before the climate resilient measures, Mr Muturi had one cow producing an average of 5kg of milk per day against the current production of 30kg per cow.

Dr Ndung’u says the department promotes livestock farming depending on the climate patterns of specific areas. “In Kinangop we are promoting high producer cows like Friesian while in drier parts of Ndaragua and Kipipiri, we are promoting breeds like Sahiwal,” said Dr Ndung’u.

Mr Francis Miring’u, the county’s Agriculture executive, said 50, 000 livestock farmers in dry areas have benefited from the interventions. In Ndaragua region, the county promotes dairy farming, rabbits, bees and poultry keeping.

“The promotion of livestock goes hand in hand with short season dual purpose crops that are high-quality animal feeds and can be commercialised. They also produce many flowers for the beekeepers,” said Mr Miring’u.

The crops that were introduced include short-term maize, while the fodders include sesbania, calliandra, tree lucerne, Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organisation’s (Karlo) improved oat and nappier grass, and other fodder grasses.

“The types of fodder we are promoting are climate-friendly and will be used in afforestation efforts. These plants have high protein content for livestock and are also good for preserving soil fertility. They require minimal rain. They are more vegetative and farmers are unlikely to harvest them for firewood,” said Mr John Gichuki, a livestock expert.