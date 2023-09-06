El Molo: A community’s predicament in the face of climate crisis

The El Molo community, which has a population of 1,104 according to the 2019 census, display their perseverance by living in domed huts decorated with dried fish. They have occupied the eastern shores of Lake Turkana in Marsabit County for ages.

But the changing climate and human activities have brought unprecedented shocks to the community. Additionally, they have lost their native language in the past century and are struggling to maintain their traditions in the harsh waters of Lake Turkana.

The El Molo people’s language has declined due to intermarriage with their neighbours. No one can speak it now. They speak Turkana and Samburu languages instead. They’ve also adopted the practice of keeping goats. Yet they still maintain their traditions like rites of passage and prayer ceremonies conducted by elders.

They have also maintained their loyalty to their traditional diet of fish. However, commercialisation has caused a significant decline in fish stock. This has resulted in stiff competition from their neighbours in Loiyangalani Ward, whose main physical features are barren landscapes with black volcanic rocks.

“Fish was and still remains our main diet, and plenty of it was in the lake. But nowadays the commodity has been commercialised within and outside Loiyangalani Ward, leading to overfishing,” says Leneiyo Lengetuk, an elder.

Mr Lengetuk, 68, says his community used to have by-laws for fish protection, but they are no longer effective due to encroaching communities. A natural disaster that occurred four years ago displaced some El Molos from their traditional homes at Komora village.

Some households relocated due to flooding, but 150 families stayed on the newly formed island. The government says climate change and geological activity may have caused rising lake levels.

River Omo in Ethiopia, Turkwel and Kerio feed the lake, but only Omo is perennially contributing to 90 per cent of the inflow. There is no outflow, one of the reasons the desert lake is saline.

Rising waters have submerged 800 sq.km of mainland including roads, a graveyard and a water pumping station. Komora village is now cut off from schools and health facilities and residents must pay for motorised boat rides to reach the mainland.

“Crossing to the mainland now comes at a cost for school-going children attending El Molo Bay Primary School. Boat ride charges range between Sh50 and Sh100 and at times the children fail to report to school when a parent is unable to raise the boat fare, “explains Lucy Lenapir.

Ms Lenapir, a mother of three and a fishmonger, purchases the product from fishermen and dries it in the sun before sending it to dealers in Western Kenya. She notes that the profit margin has greatly reduced due to the high cost of petroleum products.

“The rising cost of fuel is eating into our profits. Each fishmonger is required to buy petrol worth Sh400 before her cargo can be ferried to the mainland,” says Ms Lanapir.

Clean water is now scarce and comes at a price. Those unable to pay for boat rides to fetch water at a distant well resort to drinking the salty waters of the lake, exposing themselves to health risks.

“After our water pump was submerged, we now get water from a well located about two kilometres from Komote village. When we do not have money for transport, the alternative is to draw water from the lake and risk contracting waterborne disease such as diarrhoea and discolouring our teeth,” says Joyce Lekolsinte.

She adds: “Access to health facilities, especially for expectant women, is also a challenge owing to the additional cost to reach the dispensary. Marsabit County government provided us with a boat, which is now in need of repair. We also don’t get constant supply of petrol and most of the time we contribute to buying the fuel.”

El Molo Bay Primary School faces threats from crocodile breeding grounds, partially submerged toilets and potential rising water levels. Assistance is needed to strengthen their resilience against these threats.

“Through climate funding, the community can be empowered not only to preserve their rich culture and indigenous knowledge as a climate change adaptation mechanism. It has worked before, and there is no reason it cannot work now, especially by sensitising the community on proper fishing methods that guarantee sustainability,” says Teresalba Sintiyan, founder of a community-based organisation, Wangw’an Women Initiative.

There is also a proposal of training female fishmongers in entrepreneurship to eliminate exploitative middlemen. The Climate Change Act mandates two per cent of county development budget towards climate adaptation projects chosen by ward planning committees.

Brokers are taking advantage of the community by buying their catch at low prices and selling it to big hotels at higher rates despite the lake’s depleted fish stock. To fix this, local traders need to be educated on modern marketing techniques, including online marketing. Climate justice advocates say it’s important to expedite climate financing to help vulnerable groups like those experiencing prolonged droughts. Underrepresented groups like women should take a central role in creating innovative solutions.