Efforts to boost antenatal care attendance



The Meru County government has rolled out an initiative to rally pregnant mothers to seek antenatal care in a bid to reduce complications and deaths during delivery.

The initiative dubbed ‘Team mum pregnant women groups’ is supported by Child.Org, an organisation that champions maternal and child health in Kenya.

While the World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends at least four ANC visits, only 35 per cent of pregnant mothers in Meru receive antenatal care at least four times.

According to data from the Kenya Health Information System (KHIS), about 80 per cent of pregnant mothers in the county attend the first ANC visit and only 35 per cent make it to the fourth clinic.

The data also shows that only 41 per cent of mothers in Meru have access to postnatal care within two days of delivery.

The ‘Team mum pregnant women groups’ initiative is also aimed at increasing skilled delivery in a county where more than 25 per cent of mothers deliver without supervision from skilled birth attendants.

Meru Health Chief Officer Joseph Wahome said failure by mothers to attend ANC clinics increases the risk of complications during and after birth.

“We have partnered with Child.Org to rally pregnant women in areas where ANC coverage is low to form support groups. The groups are led by a community health worker and linked to a nearby health facility. This encourages women to share knowledge and challenges, as well as encourage each other to seek medical care,” Dr Wahome said.

According to WHO guidelines, pregnant women are encouraged to make their first ANC visit in 12 weeks of the pregnancy while subsequent visits take place at 20, 26 and 30 weeks.

Dr Wahome said many complications can be detected and corrected in time before delivery.

“Community Health Promoters based at health facilities will recruit and register mothers during the early stages of pregnancy. The women group consists of 7-15 members from the same locality. They will be meeting every two weeks for 10 weeks to ensure they are closely monitored and given health information,” he said.

The initiative comes even after the Kenya Demographic Health Survey (KDHS) 2022 indicated that 25 per cent of children under the age of five in Meru are stunted.

Meru County ranked fourth after Kilifi, where 37 per cent of children are stunted, West Pokot (34 per cent) and Samburu (31 per cent).

The KDHS report indicated that another 11 per cent of infants in Meru County are underweight while six per cent were found to be malnourished.

Meru County nutritionist Hellen Ringera linked the high cases of stunting to poor feeding and low uptake of antenatal and post-natal care among mothers.