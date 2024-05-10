Early warning systems: A lifeline for all

Major climate-change related disasters continue hitting the headlines, from the ever-present threat of drought in East Africa, unprecedented heatwaves to devastating wildfires across the globe. Kenya, in particular, has witnessed some of the worst weather patterns in recent years. Currently, torrential rains continue to cause devastation, claiming lives, displacing thousands of people, bringing education to a standstill and destroying infrastructure like roads and bridges.

These extreme weather events, once considered anomalies, are becoming the harsh reality of our changing climate. Early Warning Systems (EWS) emerge as a crucial line of defence in this scenario, where the ground beneath our feet feels increasingly unstable.

EWS are comprehensive networks designed to detect and communicate potential hazards like floods, droughts, cyclones and volcanic eruptions. Sensor networks collect real-time weather patterns, water levels and seismic activity data. Sophisticated data analysis platforms identify potential threats and forecast their severity. At the same time, robust communication infrastructure ensures timely warnings reach communities through radio, SMS and mobile apps.

Indigenous communities have relied on traditional methods like lunar observations and bird migration patterns for centuries, but these methods are limited by climate change.

While these methods hold cultural and historical significance, integrating modern EWS that leverages meteorological data and computer modelling offers a more precise and scientific approach to early warning, ultimately leading to improved preparedness and disaster risk reduction across the continent.

EWS come in various forms, each designed to combat specific threats.

Flood Early Warning Systems monitor water levels in rivers, dams and reservoirs using sensors and gauges. Advanced hydrological modelling allows them to predict potential floods and issue timely warnings.

Drought Early Warning Systems track rainfall patterns, soil moisture and vegetation health. They use sophisticated drought indices and predictive models to forecast potential droughts and their severity. The Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS NET) is a prominent example.

Established in 1985 by the United States Agency for International Development, FEWS NET provides crucial early warnings of food insecurity to several African countries, including Kenya. It also informs decisions on humanitarian planning and responses in the world's most food-insecure countries.

Cyclone Early Warning Systems track tropical cyclones using satellite imagery, radar and wind speed measurements. They provide real-time information on cyclone tracks, intensity and potential landfall, enabling communities to prepare for evacuation and storm surge mitigation.

Benefits of Early Warning Systems

Providing timely and accurate information about impending disasters empowers communities to take crucial preventative measures. This includes evacuating from vulnerable areas before disaster strikes and significantly reducing casualties, especially during floods, cyclones or volcanic eruptions.

Knowing about an impending disaster also allows communities to prepare for the impact by securing belongings, reinforcing structures and stocking up on essential supplies. This proactive approach minimises damage to property and infrastructure and ensures communities have the resources to weather the storm.

EWS's early intervention helps reduce damage to crops, property, and infrastructure, leading to faster recovery and reduced long-term economic losses.

Effective EWS fosters a culture of preparedness, enabling communities to manage disaster risks better over the long term, leading to increased resilience and decreased vulnerability to future events.





Challenges of implementing EWS in developing countries

While the benefits of robust EWS are undeniable, implementing and maintaining them in developing countries presents several significant hurdles.

Limited financial resources. Building and maintaining EWS infrastructure requires substantial investment, including sensor networks, data processing platforms and communication networks. Resource-constrained countries often struggle to allocate sufficient funds for disaster preparedness measures, making establishing and maintaining comprehensive EWS difficult.

Technical expertise. Operating and analysing data from complex EWS systems necessitates meteorology, hydrology, data analysis and communication know-how. Building and maintaining this technical capacity requires ongoing training and support, which can be challenging in regions with limited access to specialised education. More skilled personnel are needed to ensure the effectiveness of EWS implementation.