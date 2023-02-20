Drying rivers eating Vanga Bay rice

Tucked away in Kwale County near the Kenya-Tanzania border is Vanga Bay, a dusty village where the sweltering February sun rays bounce off the black cotton soil.

We find 70-year-old Mwanaisha Haroni busy weaving a broom made of grass. This activity has become her new pastime as her main source of livelihood, which was rice growing, is no longer tenable. Streams and rivers are drying up due to increasing temperatures. Some of the crops that previously thrived in the coastal ecological zones including rice are diminishing; an indication of the negative effects of climate change.

Five years ago, Mwanaisha tended her rice farm on the plains in Vanga using water from River Umba, with its source from the Usambara Mountains. Today, the river is drying up.

“We have been rendered destitute after River Umba started drying up,” says Mwanaisha as she makes the final touches on her brooms, which she intends to sell and get some money to buy food for her grandchildren.

According to Evans Nyamori, a soil and irrigation expert, human activity has degraded the forest on the Usambara Mountain, which has led to a reduction in water in River Umba. Also, the erosion on the mountain due to lack of vegetation has worsened the situation as the river deposited its silt and ended up changing its course on its journey to the Indian Ocean, where it drains its water.

This has affected the livelihoods of more than 3,000 rice farmers who depended on its water. By changing its course, economic activities depending on the water have also been affected.

Some farmers are now opting to grow other crops in the rice farms while some of the farms remain dry and uncultivated. Mwanaisha wishes for the old days when her life was structured. She knew when to cultivate, plant her rice, tend her crop and harvest, but all this has changed. Worse still the main source of protein —fish —which her husband would catch from the Indian Ocean has also changed. Studies show temperatures in the Indian Ocean have been rising, and this has affected the availability of fish as most of the food that the fish feeds on is all gone.

“In our days before climate change occurred, my husband and his fellow fishermen would not last more than an hour in the ocean before they caught enough fish for our food as well as for sale. Today it is difficult to even catch a few baskets of fish,” she adds.

With her husband now retired, they while away wondering what’s next. They depend on their son-in-law, who has become the bread-earner for his family as well as the extended family.

According to Vanga Rice Farmers Association Chairman Juma Mmwaganje, there were five rice schemes in Vanga: Wagga (105 hectares), Machame (75 hectares), Vichigini (65 hectares), Matoroni (70 hectares) and Mpepeni (75 hectares). He notes that the 105 acreage under rice was sufficient to supply the rice needs for the coastal region.

“We had one season — we planted in January and harvested from March to May. But after the river changed its course and there was no way of getting water onto the farms, the area is desolate. It is a whole wasted resource,” says Juma.

He notes that before things went south, farmers would always have a bumper harvest. “This is because the climatic conditions for rice growing were just right and with the water from River Umba, our farming activities were almost determined,” he adds.

He notes that a kilogramme of rice sold for Sh20 compared to today when a kilogramme costs almost Sh200.

“Life is becoming more difficult by the day. We have lost a lot. I cannot believe that rice has become so expensive yet I would harvest the new crop before the previous harvest runs out of stock.”

Evans, who is overseeing the reconstruction of the canals at Vanga Bay, says human activities are the main cause of the change of course of River Umba.

He notes that poor farming practices on the higher grounds, degradation of the forest on the Usambara Mountains and climate change “have all conspired to make a bad situation worse.”

He observes that the change from cultivation of rice to other livelihoods and economic activities like sand harvesting have made a bad situation worse.

“Sand harvesting and the movement by residents closer to the source of water on River Umba is encouraging soil loss; with the productive soil getting swept into the river and emptied into the Indian Ocean,” he says.

A resident of Vanga, Feruz Mohammed, laments that the county government has declined to respond to their plight on how to address the challenges facing rice farmers in Vanga Bay.

“Rice was our staple food, we would enjoy our meals of pilau and also make snacks from rice, but today we are forced to change our eating habits to eating ugali made from maize flour,” says Feruz .

“It is sad that even as our people are facing hunger, we are not considered in the relief food distribution. Maize flour, which is now becoming our staple food, is very expensive.”

Feruz is urging the government to consider constructing a dam in the area so that farming is done all the year round using irrigation instead of depending on the seasonal River Umba.

For now, Vanga rice farmers are looking for alternative sources of income. Fatuma Bakari, for instance, has started selling food on her veranda targeting fishermen from Tanzania who camp in Vanga to fish sardines.

She says she used to hate ugali, but she does not have a choice now.

“I used to enjoy rice farming and would never be worried about lacking money to buy other foods, but today I have no alternative. I now plant peas and maize but it is not lucrative like what we would get from rice,” says Fatuma.