Drinking adequate amounts of water could slow down ageing

People who drink less water could be at greater risk of chronic disease and are more likely to age faster, a new study from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) suggests.

“The results suggest that proper hydration may slow down ageing and prolong a disease-free life,” said study author Natalia Dmitrieva, a researcher in the Laboratory of Cardiovascular Regenerative Medicine at the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute, a division of NIH.

The findings are based on information gathered from over 11,000 adults in the United States over a period of 25 years. Participants were between the ages of 45 and 66 years when they made their initial medical appointments, then returned for follow-ups through to ages 70 to 90.

The study used blood sodium levels as a proxy for hydration status, with higher levels indicating that the participants were not consuming enough fluids.

The researchers found that the participants with high blood sodium levels aged faster physiologically than those with lower levels, which was reflected in health markers associated with ageing, like high blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar.

“People whose middle-age serum sodium exceeds 142mmol/l have increased risk to be biologically older,” researchers wrote in the study.

The study also suggested that this group was nearly 20 per cent more likely to die young than the general population. Statistics showed an increased risk for fatal conditions like heart failure, stroke, diabetes, dementia and chronic lung disease.

“Risk to develop these diseases increases as we age and accumulate damages in various tissues in the body,” Dr Dmitrieva added.

According to some research, roughly half of all adults do not consume enough fluids on a daily basis. Dr Dmitrieva noted that a simple intervention like increasing people’s water intake could have a huge effect on global health if further research confirms the link between hydration and health in general.