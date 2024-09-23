Dr Flo, how can a man sire five daughters with one woman then sire a boy with another?

Dear Dr Flo,

I read the story published by the Healthy Nation last week that a woman doesn't determine the baby's gender. Could you explain the role of the Y chromosome? And how can a man sire five daughters with one woman and then sire a boy with another?

Anita

Dear Anita,

Conception happens from the union of the gametes (reproductive cells), that is an ovum and a sperm. Each ovum, from the female parent, always carries an X chromosome (genetic material).

A sperm carries either an X chromosome or a Y chromosome. Once the ovum and the sperm come together, the fertilized egg or zygote will have one X chromosome from the female parent, and either an X or a Y chromosome from the male parent.

The male gamete is the one that determines the gender of the baby. Always. The difference between one woman getting only girls and another one getting boys is not dependent on the woman. With every conception, there is a 50-50 chance of either getting a girl or a boy, depending on the sperm that fertilises the ovum.

There are many theories and suggestions on how to conceive a baby of a specific gender, but none of them are scientifically proven. Sperm sorting can be done for in vitro fertilization (IVF) to pick either those that are carrying the X chromosome or the Y chromosome, but even this method is not fully guaranteed.



Dear Dr Flo,

I am 32 and planning to have a baby next year. How can I prepare my body for that?

Faith

Dear Faith,

It is great that you are taking steps to prepare for a pregnancy. The important thing is to be as healthy as possible. You can begin by going for a thorough medical check-up, to get a general health status, and have any concerns addressed.

Take a healthy balanced diet, have adequate water intake and exercise. Regular exercise should begin before pregnancy and continue during pregnancy. It is best to get pregnant while within the normal weight range (between BMI of 18.5 and 24.9) since obesity is associated with pregnancy complications.

Avoid alcohol intake, smoking and limit intake of caffeine, and unhealthy foods and drinks. In addition, the health of the baby’s father is also important, and it's advisable for him to also have a healthy diet, get regular exercise, minimise stress and avoid unhealthy foods and habits.

Some supplements will be prescribed before and during pregnancy such as folic acid given before pregnancy and in the first 12 weeks of pregnancy, or iron and calcium supplements given before or during pregnancy as necessary.

Talk to your doctor if you have any chronic illness or any medication you are taking, including any herbal medicines. This is because some illnesses are associated with complications during pregnancy, and there is a need for good control before pregnancy and close monitoring during pregnancy.

Some medications need to be stopped or changed for some duration before pregnancy because they are associated with complications during pregnancy. You need to be relaxed during this time, so get adequate sleep, and manage stress.



Dear Doc,

Can you explain more about SIDS? I have been seeing videos on TikTok where people talk about their babies dying in their sleep. How can we prevent it?

Roba.

Dear Roba,

SIDS or sudden infant death syndrome refers to the unexplained death of a baby who is less than a year old. For a death to be classified as SIDS, it means that there is no specific cause of death identified, even after a thorough evaluation

Though there is no known cause of SIDS, there is a theory, called the triple risk model, that may explain how SIDS may occur. This model suggests that SIDS may happen as a result of 3 factors working together, which are: one, the infant has an unknown genetic or brain condition that affects either breathing or the functioning of the heart.

Secondly, the body is unstable because of a period of rapid growth and development, and thirdly, the infant is exposed to an external stressor such as second-hand smoke or sleeping on the tummy. The theory is that when these three occur at the same time, the baby is not able to adjust to the stress, and SIDS may happen. Of the three factors, the only one that a parent or caregiver can control is the third one – external stressors.

Recommendations given to reduce the external stressors include:

Putting the baby to sleep on the back

Using a firm and flat sleeping surface, covered only by a fitted sheet

Sleep with the baby in the same room for at least the first 6 months.

The baby should have their own separate sleeping space away from the adult bed e.g. a bassinet or a crib

Keep the baby’s sleeping area clean and remove soft objects, toys etc

Do not cover the baby’s face and head when they are sleeping, and avoid the baby getting overheated e.g. due to over-bundling with clothes and blankets. Use a wearable blanket/sleep sack or extra layers of clothing instead of using a blanket on the bed.

Preferably, the baby should be exclusively breastfed for the first 6 months of life, and thereafter, breastfeeding should continue for as long as possible as part of complementary feeding

Using pacifiers may be protective. This should only be initiated after breastfeeding is well established. You do not need to put the pacifier back in the baby’s mouth once it falls off. The pacifiers should not have a cord or a strap. Thumb/finger sucking does not offer the same protection.

Avoid exposing the baby to second-hand tobacco smoke and dirty fuels.

In addition, the mother should get proper health care during the pregnancy and avoid smoking and taking alcohol, and the baby should be followed up as per the prescribed schedule.