Donated doses of anti-blindness drug on the way

More than 10 African countries including Kenya are set to benefit from a donation of a lifesaving antibiotic used in treatment and prevention of trachoma, a Neglected Tropical Disease . This follows the announcement by Pfizer in partnership with the International Trachoma Initiative (ITI) to donate one billion doses of Zithromax drugs to 18 countries in an effort to eradicate trachoma.

The bacterial disease, which spreads by touching an infected eye, is the leading preventable cause of blindness worldwide. Other beneficiaries of the donation of the one billion doses are Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Cote d'Ivoire, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ethiopia, Kiribati, Mozambique, Niger, Nigeria, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda, Yemen, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Last year in June, Pfizer committed to extend its antibiotic donation programme, which has been running since 2002, to 2030. “Pfizer’s donation of one billion doses of Zithromax has been instrumental in the success of the global trachoma programme and demonstrates to the world that elimination of this debilitating disease is possible,” said Jason Carter, chairman, Board of Trustees, The Carter Center.

Trachoma is listed by the World Health Organization as one of the 20 NTDs and the leading infectious cause of blindness globally.

The global health body NTD Roadmap set a goal to eradicate the disease by 2030, which has since been achieved in 15 countries.

According to ITI, trachoma elimination efforts around the world have successfully reduced the disease burden by 92 per cent since 2002, with an estimated 217.9 million people now believed to live free from the risk of the disease.

Dr Paul Emerson, ITI director, said the programme has been a success through the country leadership and joint efforts of countless partners from around the world. “Together, we have greatly reduced the risk of trachoma including in the most remote areas and now we have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to build on this momentum and finally eliminate the disease as a public health challenge.”

“Everyone, no matter where they live, should have access to the life-saving drugs. That is why for more than two decades, Pfizer has proudly joined researchers, global health partners and dozens of governments in efforts to eliminate trachoma.”

Trachoma remains a public health threat for 125 million people living in hyper endemic areas of Africa, Latin America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East.

According to WHO 2022 data, an estimated 1.9 million people suffer visual impairment due to the infection in 42 hours; with women four times more likely to be blinded by trachoma than men.

According to the Ministry of Health Kenya 2021 statistics, trachoma is endemic in 12 counties with a population of approximately 11 million people.

Since 2007, Kenya has received at least 15 million donations of Zithromax antibiotic from ITI with a market value of Sh30 billion.