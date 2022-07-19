Don’t use pool neck floats on your babies

Parents and caregivers have been warned against using baby neck floats due to the risk of death or serious injury.

Neck floats are inflatable plastic rings worn around the neck to support the baby’s head so they can float freely in water. The products are used during a baby’s bath, while the baby is swimming and as a physical therapy tool (water therapy intervention) for babies with developmental delays or disabilities.

The warning by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) comes after the death of at least one infant and hospitalisation of another. According to the agency, in both cases, the babies were not being directly monitored.

"The use of these products can lead to death or serious injury," FDA added, noting that babies with special needs are at a higher risk of suffering neck injuries.

Some of the inflatable plastic rings are marketed for babies as young as two weeks old, premature babies or those with developmental delays or disabilities.

Even though manufacturers tout the neck floats as a product that gives babies mobility and as a valuable tool for special-needs infants and children, FDA says the effectiveness of the products has not been established.

"The safety and effectiveness of neck floats to build strength, promote motor development or as a physical therapy tool have not been established," the agency stated. "The risks of using neck floats include death due to drowning and suffocation, strain and injury to a baby's neck. Babies with special needs such as spina bifida or SMA Type 1 may be at increased risk for serious injury." In 2019, Kyran Quinlan, former chair of the American Academy of Pediatrics Council of Injury, Violence and Poison Prevention, called neck floats "potential death traps."