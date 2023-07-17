Does your child snore? It may be a sign of enlarged adenoids

“My child snores just like his father”, or rarely, “just like his mother”. This is a common statement that we have all heard. Snoring in children is a common and often ignored condition.

It is not normal for a child to snore persistently . One of the most common causes of persistent snoring in children is adenoid enlargement.

Adenoid is a small mass of lymphoid tissue in the posterior part of the nose in the upper airway. Their function is to aid in fighting infections in early childhood by trapping germs entering the body through the nose or mouth. The immune cells within the organ then develop a criterion that differentiates harmful and non-harmful microorganisms and develops immune cells for the harmful ones.

The enlargement of this organ can occur because of recurrent infections and, more often, allergy. Other causes of enlargement are reflux of stomach acid as well as inhaled irritants such as cigarette smoke.

Children with adenoid enlargement may have a variety of signs and symptoms. Minor enlargement may not exhibit much of symptomology. But in severe enlargement, children develop severe nasal obstruction. This leads to mouth breathing that can lead to foul breath and a dry mouth.

Nasal obstruction can lead to disturbed sleep breathing and even obstructive sleep apnoea — a disorder that leads to pauses in breathing due to severe obstruction. The brain then wakes up the person to breathe.

The adenoid tissue can also lead to eustachian tube obstruction (when your ear is plugged with fluid) and consequently middle ear fluid. Children with this complication may have delayed speech development or regression and may also perform poorly in school due to hearing loss and poor concentration due to daytime sleepiness.

Children with adenoid enlargement may also have major complications such as dental caries (tooth decay) and malocclusion (when the teeth are misaligned), pulmonary hypertension and, in extreme cases, heart failure. Changes in facial bone structure can also occur because of long-term breathing through the mouth. The child’s metabolism may be affected by long-standing airway obstruction. Diagnosis of adenoid hypertrophy is only through clinical review and examination. A history of the child’s sleeping pattern and a good examination of the child suffices to make a diagnosis. An X-ray of the posterior part of the nose or an endoscopic examination can aid in the diagnosis. The ears are also assessed to ensure that there is no middle ear fluid retention.

Initial treatments is by managing the causes, which include infections and allergy. Sometimes, especially if not long standing, this can be successful in creating a sufficient space for the child to breathe.

In case of persistent obstruction, surgical removal of the adenoid may be necessary to improve breathing, sleep and relieve obstruction of the airway and/or the eustachian tubes. The surgical procedure is known as adenoidectomy and may also be done together with a tonsillectomy and ventilation tube insertion, where indicated. The surgery is done trans-oral under general anaesthesia and often as a day case.

Adenoid enlargement and upper airway obstruction should not be ignored as they can lead to persistent and long-term complications. Many children are failing to reach their full potential because they are not sleeping well and have complications of adenoid hypertrophy.