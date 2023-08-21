Does your baby have delayed milestones?

Dear Doc,

At what age should babies start learning how to sit? My baby is six months old and she is not yet sitting and meanwhile, the neighbour’s baby is sitting and he is several weeks younger.

Concerned parent





Dear concerned parent,

Babies usually learn how to sit with support at between four and six months of age and to sit without support at six to nine months of age. Some babies will learn earlier and some later than the average since each baby is unique and develops at their own pace. At six months, the baby still has some time to learn this skill. When the baby is almost nine months old and is not able to sit, then there is cause for concern. Some potential causes of delayed sitting are prematurity, malnutrition, rickets (low vitamin D levels), neglect, genetic disorders or nerve or muscle problems.

If the baby has good neck control and has more purposeful movements, including trying to push themselves up when lying down, or rolling over, then the baby is ready to learn how to sit. Initially, the baby should be supported while sitting and with time, gradually reduce the support until the baby can sit upright on their own.





Dear doctor,

What is osteoporosis?





Dear reader,

Bones are living tissue that is constantly breaking down and being replaced. Osteoporosis is a bone disease where the bones are very weak, brittle and less dense because the rate of breaking down is faster than the rate of replacing new bone.

The rate of replacing new bone starts slowing down in our twenties and we start losing bone mass at age 30. Those with a higher bone mass in their youth lose the mass slower than the others. Osteoporosis is a silent disease that is usually diagnosed when there is break in the bone (fracture) or as an incidental finding in the course of other investigations.

Due to the loss of bone mass and density, the bones become weak and can fracture easily. The fractures may happen from no identifiable reason or due to activities like bending, lifting or coughing. The fracture may also be as a result of minor injuries that ordinarily would not cause a fracture such as falling from a standing height. You can also develop back pain and other bone pain, walk while bent or become shorter.

There is a higher risk of osteoporosis in post-menopausal women; in persons with a family history of osteoporosis and in those with a small body size. There is also a higher risk of developing osteoporosis if one has liver or kidney disease; some hormonal disorders; lupus; rheumatoid arthritis; inflammatory bowel disease; anorexia nervosa, some gastrointestinal diseases, some cancers and HIV. Medications that may contribute to the disease include long term use of medication for seizures, chronic use of proton pump inhibitors to treat hyperacidity; cancer treatment, long term use of steroids in addition to low uptake of calcium. You are also at higher risk of developing osteoporosis if your lifestyle is inactive, if you take excessive amounts of alcohol, and if you use tobacco.

To diagnose osteoporosis, an x-ray and a bone density scan are done. There are medications to strengthen the weak bones and prevent further weakening. To prevent osteoporosis or to strengthen weak bones, consume adequate calcium and vitamin D, stop smoking and taking excessive amounts of alcohol. Being active also helps to strengthen the body, and exercise should include balance, weight bearing and strength training exercises. Maintaining a healthy weight is also beneficial as both being underweight and overweight may act as risk factors for osteoporosis.





I think I have binocular vision dysfunction. Where do I get treatment?

Will





Dear Will,

Binocular vision dysfunction (BVD) refers to eye misalignment resulting in problems with the two eyes coordinating together to help you see one clear image. Human beings have two eyes and each sees something slightly different. This is easily demonstrated by looking around with one eye while covering the other eye in turn. The images from the two eyes are usually then put together and processed, allowing us to have a clear and focused picture in 3D, with depth perception. In BVD, each eye sends a different picture to the brain. The eye muscles then work extra to try and make the image clear and when the muscles become tired or strained, then the symptoms begin to be noticed.

The symptoms include seeing double, blurred vision, dizziness, fatigue, loss of concentration, headaches, nausea, light sensitivity, neck and shoulder discomfort, motion sickness, poor depth perception, unsteady gait and challenges with driving. Someone with BVD may also have anxiety symptoms. These may develop because when the brain has challenges with managing the visual input, it sends panic signals that are similar to anxiety symptoms.

BVD symptoms may develop over time or seem to come up or worsen suddenly especially after a period of eye strain.

BVD may occur because the eyes are physically not aligned i.e. one eye is positioned higher than the other one on the face. It may also happen due to problems with the eye muscles or the nerves, or due to a brain disorder or injury that affects the working of the visual nervous system.

To diagnose BVD, first it is advisable to be examined by a doctor to determine whether there is any underlying illness that is causing the symptoms and treat what is found. Then, assessments should be done by an ophthalmologist or a neuro-optometrist to diagnose the illness and its severity. These specialists are available at the large hospitals and at eye clinics.

There is no cure for BVD. However, it can be managed using micro-prism lenses in spectacles and binocular vision training or eye exercises. Once the alignment is corrected by these specialised lenses, the eye strain reduces and the symptoms begin to reduce within about 30 minutes of using the lenses.

