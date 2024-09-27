Doctor, how can I heal my dry hands?

Dear Doctor,

I am writing to seek your assistance with a concern I have regarding the condition of my palms. Over the past few months, I have noticed a significant change in the texture of my palms. Previously, they were soft, but they have now become very hard and rough, almost like a rock. This change has made me feel quite self-conscious, particularly when shaking hands. Specifically, I am concerned about the following:

Possible causes for the hardening of my palms

Recommended treatments or remedies to soften my skin on palms

Any necessary lifestyle or skincare changes I should consider

I look forward to your guidance on this matter





Dear reader,

The hardening of the palms may be as a result of dryness of the skin, which in addition to hardening can lead to cracking. The skin of the palms becomes dry because it is not able to produce enough sebum. This may be as a result of frequent hand washing, harsh weather conditions or due to exposure to chemicals in sanitisers, soap, hair products, factory chemicals, among others.

The skin on the palms may also harden to protect itself from repeated exposure to friction and pressure from daily chores, sports, exercise, use of hand tools, playing an instrument or writing with a pen. There is thickening of the skin layers, which may lead to formation of calluses and corns.

There are also skin conditions and other illnesses that can cause hardening of the skin on your palm. These include inflammatory skin conditions like eczema and psoriasis, skin infections, hormonal disorders, diabetes and some auto-immune disorders. Women may also experience hardening of the skin of the palms once they get into menopause. A rare cause of these symptoms is Dupturyen's disease, which causes thickening and tightening of the tissues under the skin of the hand, with development of nodules and cords. Very rarely, the skin hardening may be a symptom of some cancers. To take care of your skin, use hand moisturisers frequently. This may be petroleum jelly, mineral oils, shea butter, aloe vera, among others. You can use gloves to protect your hands when working with water, chemicals or hand tools. Reduce the use of hand sanitisers. Use paper towels to dry your hands after washing them instead of using a dryer, and mositurise your hands after washing them and just before going to sleep. You can remove some of the hardened skin by exfoliating with a scrub. You can use a pumice stone, a nail file, preferably after soaking the hands in water for some time to soften the skin, similar to what is done during a pedicure. There are also medicated patches that can be applied to soften the skin on calluses and corns.





Dear doctor,

I am 60 years old. I have noticed something regarding my eyesight, and I need advice. Whenever I undertake any physical activity that strains my body, my eyesight greatly improves, and more so when reading. I don't use prescription glasses, but just the ordinary ones, and only at night. Is there a relationship between hard labour and eyesight?





Dear reader,

There is no direct evidence of physical exercise improving eyesight, except for a possible benefit in lowering pressure inside the eyes for some patients with glaucoma. Eye exercises, which you may be doing without knowing, can also help with eye health. Physical exercise usually benefits the eyes indirectly by helping with prevention and control of other diseases that affect the eyes such as diabetes and hypertension.

It would be advisable for you to have an eye check-up to understand the status of your eyesight, if you have glaucoma or any other condition, and whether you need any changes with the glasses.





Dear Doc, Sometimes I have uncontrollable burning sensation in the anus. What causes this?





Dear reader,

The burning sensation in the anus may be due to a number of causes. The more common causes include anal fissure and haemorrhoids.

An anal fissure is a tear in the skin and the symptoms may include feeling pain when passing stool and having a burning sensation for several hours after passing stool. Passing stool may be associated with some bleeding. An anal fissure can heal with self-care such as taking adequate water and fibre, using medication to soften the stool, pain medications and sitz baths to encourage healing. Haemorrhoids (or piles) are swellings containing blood vessels that develop in or around the anus as a result of constipation or anything that increases pressure within the abdomen such as a chronic cough, pregnancy, among others. Haemorrhoids may have no symptoms, or they may cause itchiness around the anus, bleeding when passing stool, and pain. Self-care includes taking adequate water and dietary fibre, taking medication to soften stool and reduce pain, and medications to address the haemorrhoids.

For both anal fissures and haemorrhoids, it is advisable to see a healthcare professional if the symptoms last for long or if the pain is severe, or if bleeding is experienced.

Another possible cause of the pain and discomfort is an anal abscess and/or fistula. An abscess refers to an infection with accumulation of pus, and this can lead to development of a tunnel between the rectum and the anus. This causes inflammation around the anus, persistent pain, fever and passing pus and/or blood when passing stool. This needs to be treated using antibiotics and surgery to drain the abscess and also to address the fistula.

The symptoms may also be due to levator ani syndrome, where there is muscle cramping around the rectum or perineal area. The muscle spasms cause a feeling of pressure or fullness, and a burning sensation. The pain may be worse with prolonged sitting, or following sexual activity. Self-care includes warm sitz baths and pelvic floor exercises. There are medications that can be prescribed to manage the pain and relax the muscles. Physical therapy can also be done as part of the treatment.

Other conditions that can cause the burning sensation include inflammatory bowel disorders, infection, problems in the urinary tract, bone pain and rarely, from a tumour in the anus or rectum. It is advisable for you to be reviewed by a doctor for an accurate diagnosis and treatment.

