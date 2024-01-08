Doctor, can I still get pregnant after taking the morning-after pill?

Dear Doc,

I took a morning-after pill a week ago. Since then, I have been having nausea and pain in my abdomen. Could I be pregnant? How many times should the pill be taken?

Worried



Dear Worried,

The morning-after pill is a type of emergency contraception used to prevent pregnancy either because no contraceptive method was used, or the birth control method that was used failed (such as a condom) or following rape/forced sexual intercourse. For the emergency contraception to work, it needs to be taken within 72 to 120 hours after intercourse. There are different types of emergency contraception: one or two pills that are taken just once, or in two doses, 12 hours apart, depending on the specific medication used. The other option is to have an intrauterine device inserted. Once you take the pills according to the instructions (either just once or as two separate doses), then you do not need to take additional emergency contraception for the same encounter.

However, if you find yourself in multiple situations where you need to use emergency contraception, then it is advisable to get a long acting contraceptive method. Also, if the intra-uterine device is inserted as emergency contraception, the individual can choose to continue using it for long term contraception. It is not advisable to engage in sexual intercourse again after using emergency contraception without getting a long term contraceptive method.

Morning-after-pills are not as effective as some of the other contraceptive methods and they carry a higher risk of getting pregnant. In addition, someone may experience some side effects for several days after taking the pills such as nausea and vomiting, lower abdominal pain, tender breasts, dizziness, headache and fatigue. These side effects usually resolve on their own within a few days. Taking the morning-after pill can also cause changes in the menstrual cycle such as delayed menses (by about a week), bleeding in between periods or having heavy bleeding during the periods. These menstrual changes usually disappear after a month or two.

Since the nausea and abdominal pain have persisted for a week, it is advisable for you to be reviewed by a doctor for a pregnancy test and also to check for any other health concerns so that they can be addressed.



Dear doctor,

Since yesterday I have been having pain when passing urine and there’s a white discharge coming out of my penis. I think I got an infection from a girl at a party over the weekend, and I am really worried about what other diseases she may have. This is really embarrassing and I would rather not go to hospital. What can I take to treat this?



Dear reader,

The pain when passing urine and white discharge indicate that you have urethritis. This is inflammation of the urethra, the tube that carries urine from the urinary bladder to outside the body. You may also experience itching or pain at the tip of the urethra and you may be passing urine frequently. Most of the time, urethritis is caused by infection, which may be transmitted through sexual contact or through other ways. The infection may be bacterial (gonorrhoea, chlamydia, mycoplasma), or viral (Herpes simplex infection) or it may be parasitic (trichomonas vaginalis infection).

In your case, you seem to have gotten a sexually transmitted infection that is causing urethritis. To manage it, it is best to have the urine and discharge examined so that the exact type of organism causing the infection can be identified and treated. Getting a specific diagnosis and treatment is the better option. However, when laboratory services are not available, general syndromic treatment can also be done at the health facility. In addition to the examination and tests to identify the exact infection, it is also advisable for you to be screened for HIV and if you test negative, use post-exposure prophylaxis treatment for the same. It is also advisable to check for Hepatitis B, and get the vaccine, if you have not yet been vaccinated.

While you have these symptoms and while you are on treatment, you should abstain from sexual intercourse to avoid transmission of the same to your partner. Any recent sexual partner(s) you have had should also be notified for testing and treating, even if the partner(s) may not have any obvious symptoms. In addition, reduce the risk of getting another sexually transmitted infection through correct and consistent use of condoms, not having multiple partners and avoiding risky sexual encounters fuelled by alcohol and/or drug use.



Dear doctor,

I have white discolouration and itching between my toes. This happens from time to time. How can I treat it once and for all?

Paul



Dear Paul,

You seem to be suffering from athlete’s foot or tinea pedis. This is a fungal infection found in between the toes that usually develops due to wearing closed shoes while having sweaty feet. It can also be spread from contaminated towels, shoes or floors such as in locker rooms, saunas or communal showers. The infection can also spread to other parts of the body.

The fungal infection may cause itching, dry and scaly skin, cracking of the skin, or blisters between the toes. It may also lead to dry and scaly skin on the bottom of the foot.

Diagnosis is made through physical examination. The doctor may also take a small skin sample for examination. Treatment includes antifungal powder, cream or liquid for application. If severe, antifungal tablets may be used. Complications include spread of the fungal infection to other parts of the body or developing a bacterial infection. Those with diabetes have a higher risk of developing complications, especially with bacterial infection, and should therefore be reviewed by a doctor urgently.

Athlete’s foot tends to recur. However, it can be prevented or the recurrences reduced by washing and drying the feet daily, airing out the feet as much as possible, wearing cotton socks, changing socks daily, giving the shoes time to dry by alternating shoes from day to day, protecting the feet while in public areas and avoiding sharing of shoes and towels.

