Doc, what causes stained teeth and is there any cure?

Dear Doc,

My teeth have been ugly all my life because they are brown. How can I protect my children from developing the same?

Henry





Dear Henry,

Teeth formation starts when the baby is in the womb and continues over the first eight years of a child’s life. During this period, if a child is exposed to a lot of fluoride, then the teeth may be affected, which is called fluorosis, causing change of colour and/or the teeth becoming weak.

Flouride, in proper amounts, helps to prevent tooth decay, while excess fluoride affects the appearance and sometimes even the structure of the teeth. The excess fluoride may be from water (most ground water), using toothpaste with a high fluoride content and swallowing toothpaste. Flourosis can range from mild discolouration (white opaque spots or streaks) to yellow or brown spots, irregular tooth surfaces, or pits on the surface of the teeth.

It is good to know the fluoride content of your primary source of drinking water. If it is high (from ground water like boreholes), you can use a water filter that specifically helps reduce the fluoride content or get an alternative water source for children aged eight years and below. If you can afford it, buy toothpaste for children that has lower amounts of fluoride than adult toothpaste and encourage the child to spit out toothpaste after brushing teeth.

In addition, children should have regular dental visits, beginning when their first teeth start developing. For the teeth that are already discoloured, it is advisable for you to be seen by a dentist. There are different tooth whitening procedures that can be done if necessary, depending on the severity of the fluorosis. Some of the procedures are not permanent and may need to be repeated regularly.





Since 2017, my wife has been suffering from ITP (Immune thrombocytopenia). She destroys her own blood platelets; sometimes with the levels going down to as low as three. This also makes her lose a lot of blood, leading to many blood transfusions. Bone marrow tests done on her are always negative. Treatment by injecting Rituximab is very expressive, so we rely on steroids tablets, which though cheap, have a lot of side effects. Please advise. NO, Mombasa.





Dear NO,

ITP is short term for immune thrombocytopenic purpura, idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura or immune thrombocytopenia. This means that the immune system attacks the platelets, which are the blood cells that help with clotting. As a result, the number of platelets is very low, and this can lead to easy bruising, bleeding under the skin, bleeding gums, nose bleeding, internal bleeding, blood in urine and/or faeces, excessive menstrual bleeding or, rarely, bleeding in the brain. Triggers of ITP may include viral and bacterial infections, some medications, pregnancy, blood cancers. In some people, however, the trigger cannot be identified. Young women, and those suffering from other auto-immune diseases, are at a higher risk of developing ITP. To diagnose ITP, several blood tests will be carried out. Tests like bone marrow checks are done to examine for other possible causes of the low platelets.

If the platelet levels are not very low and there’s no bleeding, then there is usually no treatment, except regular platelet level checks. If the platelet levels are very low and/or there’s bleeding, then there are different treatments that may be used such as steroids, immunoglobulin, medication to increase platelet count (romiplostim, eltrombopag, avatrombopag), medication to reduce the attack by the immune system ( rituximab) or fostamatinib. As observed, these medications are either expensive, or have serious side effects, or both. When medication does not work, then surgery to remove the spleen is an option. In emergency situations, blood transfusion is necessary together with transfused platelets. The follow-up and management is done by a blood specialist - a hematologist.

The disease may be managed and there may even be complete remission of symptoms. However, it is common for the disease to relapse after some time in adults.





My skin colour is not the same all over my body, especially on the face and legs. What would make some parts of my skin darker than others?





Dear reader,

Most organisms get their colour from natural pigments called melanin. Pigment is something that gives colour to others. The pigment melanin is produced by cells called melanocytes in the skin and they give colour to the skin, eyes and hair. Skin colour depends on the number of melanocytes one has and how they are producing melanin. Darkening of the skin in some areas is called hyper-pigmentation and is caused by overproduction of melanin. This can happen due to too much sun exposure, pollution, inflammation, skin disorders like acne and fungal infections. In women, hormonal changes can cause hyper-pigmentation, which is called melasma. This can occur during pregnancy or as a result of taking contraceptives. Hyper-pigmentation can also be due to use of cosmetics and creams, especially those that contain mercury.

There are some diseases that can lead to darkening of the skin like diseases of the adrenal glands — addison’s and cushing’s disease; thyroid disease, diabetes, porphyria, hemochromatosis (iron overload), celiac disease, among others. These diseases have other serious symptoms and are diagnosed after appropriate examination and tests. To manage the darkening of the skin, always use sun screen, a scrub to exfoliate the skin regularly and see a specialist to get the right products to use for your skin. In case there is any underlying illness, this will be identified and treated. It takes time for skin colour to even out, so be patient. It may take a month before you start to notice a difference and up to three-four months for skin colour to become even.

