Doc, I can’t grow a beard and it’s affecting my self-esteem. Help!

Dear Doc,

At the age of 24, I do not have a single hair on my chin, and yet my age-mates started shaving their beards years ago. People call me ‘baby-face’ and I do not like it. How can I get my beard to grow? I would like to look manly.

Alfred

Dear Alfred,

Beard hair growth is part of secondary sexual characteristics in males and may start any time between 12 and 16 years of age. For most people, beard growth is at its height between 25 and 35 years of age.

When you develop facial hair and how fast it grows is dependent on your genetics. For some, facial hair grows early, and for others it starts much later. Some have full beards, while some have patchy hair, and others have hair loss or baldness. Find out from your close male relatives when their beard started growing, and how the experience has been for them, for instance, full growth within a few weeks or slow growth over months.

Another factor that affects beard growth is hormone levels. Beard hair growth occurs when the hormone testosterone is activated to another form, dihydrotestosterone, which then attaches to receptors on the hair follicles and stimulates hair growth. Testosterone levels rise during puberty and are at their peak between 25 and 35 years of age, which is why this is the peak period for beard growth. However, this varies between individuals. The best way to sustain normal testosterone levels is to maintain a healthy lifestyle. This includes having a well-balanced diet that is rich in protein, omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin A and D, Iron, Zinc and Biotin. A healthy lifestyle also includes regular exercise, adequate hydration (more water and less alcohol), enough sleep and healthy stress management.

If there are concerns about low testosterone levels, these should be addressed by a health professional as the impact goes beyond beard growth. Testosterone supplements should only be used under prescription in case of diagnosed low testosterone. A skin specialist may also prescribe treatments to stimulate beard growth such as minoxidil cream, three per cent peppermint oil or micro-needling. But most of all, be patient.









Dear doctor,

I am have a three-month old baby. She has been breastfeeding well, but I am afraid that when I go back to work next month, the milk will not be enough. Is it okay to start her on another type of milk to add on to the breastmilk?

Beatrice

Dear Beatrice,

Congratulations!

Breastfeeding is the best source of nutrition for infants and you have done well to sustain it so far. The World Health Organization recommendation is for babies to start breastfeeding within an hour after birth, to be exclusively breastfed for six months and to be fed on demand, and to continue breastfeeding, in addition to other foods, for up to 24 months and beyond. In addition to being a source of food, breast milk also changes as the baby grows to adapt to his/her needs, and it also contains antibodies to fight against disease. It also offers some protection to the baby and the mother from some serious short-term and long term illnesses.

However, there are challenges to breastfeeding, for example when the mother goes back to work. The best approach is to do your best to continue exclusively breastfeeding until the baby is six months old. You can prepare for this by starting to express and store milk now, while you are still at home. This will provide a buffer stock at the beginning of the transition period. It will also stimulate extra milk production, which will be needed.

Hydrate well and express milk frequently as opposed to expressing for longer periods so as to increase milk supply. Also, find out about work policies that support breastfeeding such as availability of a lactating room and fridge, flexible working hours, opportunities for remote work, or baby day care services.

It would also be beneficial to have a conversation with the care team at the child welfare clinic that the baby attends on how to support breastfeeding, and preparation for weaning.





Dear doctor,

Is there permanent treatment for a mole?

Rina

Dear Rina,

A mole, also known as a nevus (plural = nevi), is a small growth on the skin that develops when skin cells grow in a cluster, instead of being evenly spread out. Most of the cells in a mole are melanocytes, which are the cells that produce the pigment melanin that gives skin its colour. Moles can have the same colour of the skin, or a lighter or darker colour.

Moles are very common and almost all adults have between 10 and 40 of them. They tend to appear within the first 20 years of life and may change slowly over time or in response to hormonal changes. This may include hair growth on some moles. They tend to appear more in the areas of the body that have greater exposure to sunlight.

Moles are painless and cannot be transmitted from one person to another. Normal moles are harmless and do not require treatment. A skin specialist/dermatologist can remove a mole surgically, but this will leave a scar.

A mole becomes a medical concern if it is itchy, painful, develops an uneven border or looks asymmetrical, has different colours or changes quickly. If this is the case, then you need to be evaluated by a skin specialist urgently to check if the mole is becoming cancerous. This is done through a skin biopsy.

Moles occur naturally and cannot be prevented. Avoid any home treatments for moles as they may damage your skin further. Maintain good skin health through adhering to a healthy diet, adequate hydration and use of sunscreen.

Send your questions to [email protected]



